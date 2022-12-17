Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Bhopal startup is helping people get rid of recyclable waste from their doorstep

By Beverly White
December 17, 2022, Updated on : Sat Dec 17 2022 01:46:32 GMT+0000
Founded in 2014, The Kabadiwala is a tech platform that is addressing the problem of garbage collection by providing monetary benefits to people for selling household waste.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

‘Waste not, want not’ is certainly an adage to live life by. But as we battle through several challenges in our busy lives, finding valuable ways to deal with our waste gets relegated to the bottom of our to-do-list.


That’s where The Kabadiwala, a scrap management tech platform, hopes to help. Founded in 2014, Bhopal-based Kabadiwala helps individuals and organizations to recycle their waste by motivating them with monetary benefits and by appealing to a larger sense of community spirit.


Explaining how it works, Anurag Asati, Co-founder, The Kabadiwala, says, “Any individual can come to our platform and find out what they can dispose of and at what price. You can then schedule a pickup at your convenience and we then send the waste for recycling.”


Interestingly, it is not just everyday household items that the platform helps with. The Kabadiwala can even help to dispose of mattresses, which often find their way to landfills due to lack of options.


Speaking about the mattress recycling initiative, Anurag says, “Currently, when you have a mattress, you don’t know what to do with it. You are dumping into a municipal vehicle and then it goes to a landfill. We at The Kabadiwala have diverted 1,700 mattresses from landfills and if you have an old mattress to dispose of, we can help you do that responsibly and you will even get vouchers for your responsible contribution.”


He goes on to add that whatever waste is being sold to The Kabadiwala, the sellers are informed about how many trees have been saved due to their contribution, how much material has been diverted from landfills, etc.


The platform, which has diverted 1,80,000 kgs of material from landfills and saved approximately 25,000 trees, is currently present in five cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Nagpur, Raipur, and Lucknow. However, post its funding of $2 million by Roots Ventures in November 2022, it expects to be in 25-30 cities by next year, including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The Kabadiwala also works closely with 500 plus brands to dispose of their recyclables.


Anurag says, “We help organisations to dispose of their waste with Pollution Control Board compliances. About 500 brands work with us for plastic take back programme, EPR, and waste disposal mechanisms. It’s not just about picking up scrap.”


In the next year, the Kabadiwala hopes to empower 5,000 ragpickers by working with them directly, and 20,000 ragpickers indirectly in its attempt to create more green jobs.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deadline for public consultation on Digital Data Protection pushed to Jan 2

Logistics provider Delhivery goes live on ONDC

Indian startups yet to unlock trillion-dollar tech market: Elevation Capital report

Reliance Retail arm launches FMCG brand ‘Independence’ in Gujarat

Daily Capsule
The Way of Water
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Deadline for public consultation on Digital Data Protection pushed to Jan 2

How Upriver helps brands stand out on ecommerce marketplaces

Full on, full steam ahead–Serendipity Arts Festival 2022 kicks off in Goa

The Way of Water

A hunt for a good vet during the pandemic led to the launch of Vetic

Gen Z keen to work in the tech industry, says report