Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Elon Musk sells $3.6B worth shares in Tesla

By Pooja Malik
December 15, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 15 2022 06:21:24 GMT+0000
Elon Musk sells $3.6B worth shares in Tesla
The total number of Tesla stock sales over the last year has reached nearly $40 billion.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Tesla﻿ chief Elon Musk has sold another 22 million shares, worth around $3.6 billion, in his electric vehicle business, according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission financial filing. The transaction occurred between December 12 and 15.


According to Reuters, the total number of Tesla stock sales over the last year has reached nearly $40 billion.


On November 9, Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares of Tesla Inc., worth $3.95 billion, days after completing the $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc. The stock sales happened over the days of August 5, 8, and 9, with a weighted average share price of $869.09. At the time, he had said that there were "no further TSLA sales planned after today."


The latest share transaction comes a month after Musk sold shares worth $4 billion in the days after he closed the Twitter deal. The takeover closed in late October.


The shares of Tesla, the world's most-valuable carmaker, are one of the worst-performing stocks among major automakers and tech companies this year and have gone down even further since Musk took on his new responsibility.


In October, the electric vehicle automaker company said it is grappling with lingering logistics challenges. It is expected to miss this year’s vehicle delivery target.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mamaearth launches 35 exclusive brand outlets in less than 12 months

Neither a 2-wheeler nor a 3-wheeler: This commercial EV maker’s delivery scooter is in between

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

Deepika Padukone's self-care brand 82°E raises $7.5M in seed round

Daily Capsule
Why did so many tech IPOs flop?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Kota-based Eduncle is helping students crack competitive exams for higher education through holistic hybrid learning platform

Mamaearth launches 35 exclusive brand outlets in less than 12 months

Act before hackers with Sumeru’s Threat Meter, a one-stop external attack surface management solution

This interactive educational platform helps you learn Java programming from scratch

Twitter updates private information policy over account tracking Elon Musk's jet

From talent to technology: the seven principles of creating a culture of innovation