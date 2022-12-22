‘Fintech and the emergence of the startup culture go hand in hand’ – 20 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

In this day and age, you can solve specific problems and reach targeted groups. We are seeing large companies acquiring D2C brands. - Dhruv Madhok, Arata

Omnichannel is the current trend. Customers are ready to buy from any means, and not just restricted to online or offline. - Ankit Rungta, Story@Home

Technology will continue to drive business growth, increased efficiencies and enhanced user experience as ecommerce becomes a mainstream channel across all parts of the retail ecosystem. - Kapil Makhija, Unicommerce





The foremost step in making your digital marketing budget is to present the sales cycle with various stages of where a lead is present while buying your product. - Arif Kazi, Dust Value Media Agency





There is a proliferation of tools and ungoverned technology stacks within organisations. - Ritish Reddy, Zluri





You can't learn coding just by watching lectures or reading books. Practice is the only way. - Alex Yelenevych, CodeGym

Not every techie person can relate their innovation to the user’s experience. - Emma Roberts, Liverpool John Moores University

For very complex systems where there is a need to augment human decision-making, the human-in-the-loop AI approach is taken that brings together human intelligence and AI for the creation of machine learning models. - Krishna Iyengar, Jidoka Technologies

Organisations are increasingly turning to low-code development technologies to fulfil growing demands for speed application delivery and highly customized automation workflows. - Varsha Mehta, Gartner





SaaS software is getting rewritten due to three major tailwinds of AI, verticalization and product-led growth. Contlo sits at the intersection of these mega-trends. - Gaurav Chaturvedi, Kae Capital





Generative AI is a new technology platform that will need a set of infrastructure, and tooling companies to lay the rails to make it easier for organisations, startups and individuals to leverage its power. - Nitin Sharma, Antler India





In the universe of investing, missing out on the next generational company is considered far worse than making the wrong pick. False negative is way worse than false positive. - Thiyagarajan Maruthavanan (Rajan), Upekkha

All the [tech] IPOs have flopped, and the reason they flopped was that the valuations were set by investors and not based on performance. - Kanwal Rekhi, TiE

LinkedIn feels like a Product from early 2000... It’s time to change all of this. - Gaurav Munjal, Unacademy





History and creativity cannot be held hostage to a $44 billion, billionaire's toy. - Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo App

External attack surface management is no longer a 'nice to have,' it's now a 'must have'. - Chidhanandham Arunachalam, Sumeru Software Solutions





The Infosec and compliance space over the last few years has been replete with concepts and jargon of various sorts - which has led to ‘tool fatigue’ and ‘acronym fatigue’. - Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, Scrut Automation





The medical infrastructure, knowledge gap and convenience for pet parents, is way off. - Gaurav Ajmera, Vetic

Fintech and the emergence of the startup culture go hand in hand. - Robin Bhowmik, Manipal Global Education Services

