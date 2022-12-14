‘There is currently a great need for scalable, reliable 5G solutions’ – 20 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.





See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Design thinking helps to diverge and avoid product myopia caused by powerful technologies. - Dhilip Kumar, BYJU'S





Consumer delight in today’s ultra-tech era directly correlates to their relationship with the brand, and AI may be utilised to enhance that relationship continuously. - Vidhu Nautiyal, CloudConnect Communications

Like technology, design is a key differentiator for any product, service, or experience. - Ajay Jain, Tata Motors

Data insights are critical to implementing robust supply chain strategies. - Swarup Bose, Celcius Logistics Solutions





Trucking aggregation is a low-margin business and success depends on sectors and corridors the business can service. - Manish Saigal, Alvarez & Marsal

Security is a mindset which should be by design. - Archie Jackson, Incedo Inc





Zero Trust starts from the very first time you plan a specific feature to be built. - Sunil Kumar, ﻿Shiprocket

Reliable payments are a key enabler for merchants to go global effortlessly. - Bharati Balakrishnan, Shopify

In order to inspire confidence among older adults in digital banking products, industry offerings need to be strengthened with relevant awareness-building initiatives on preventing frauds and being vigilant. - Deval Delivala, GetSetUp





Indian companies deliver millions of emails daily. The problem is only a very few reach their inboxes and most land as junk. - Himanshu Kumar, ValueFirst





As one of the fastest-growing economies, the world’s largest community of developers and a large start-up ecosystem, India is well poised to lead the AI revolution and establish itself as an AI innovation garage of the world. - Sandip Patel, IBM

While OEMs are pushing the frontiers of EV tech, the market has lagged in innovating on the financing front. - Xitij Kothi, Vidyut





There is a large market need to enable enterprises in their journey of adopting leading ESG and financial accounting and reporting practices. - Anup Gupta, Nexus Venture Partners

HRtech adoption has also increased significantly. Organisations now want mobile-enabled HR apps. - Girish Rowjee, greytHR

With unified communication solutions, SMBs can integrate multiple software into a single platform, which makes it possible for them to reduce expenses and increase overall efficiency. - Vidhu Nautiyal, CloudConnect Communications





Legal documentation has always been a time-consuming and tedious process for lawyers. - Madhukar Bhardwaj, IPV

There are no right answers all the time. You make mistakes and course correct. But the point is to have that appetite to course correct and move forward. - Arvind Parthiban, SuperOps.ai





Some managers continue to think they can fully control their [digital] platform, even though most value is created by unleashing external innovation. - Timo O Vuori, ‘Platform Strategy’

When you get into it, you realise this Web3 is not a technology. This is how humanity will evolve. - Sandeep Naliwal, Polygon

There is currently a great need for scalable, reliable 5G solutions across nearly every enterprise and industry. - Kalyan Kumar, HCLTech





YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).