‘India’s presidency at G20 is all about human centric globalisation’ – 20 quotes on India business shifts

Over time the quality of innovation and the business acumen of new entrepreneurs has evolved which instills a lot of confidence among angels, HNIs and VCs to not shy away from early bets. - Dinesh Singh, FAAD





This meteoric rise of startups has made India the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and has significantly impacted the Indian economy, showcasing the ability to contribute approximately 4-5% to the GDP of India. - Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, StrideOne

India is in the midst of a once-in-a-century transformation and this will be underscored by cutting-edge startups. - Karteek Pulapaka, Java Capital

Kerala Government envisions to have 15,000 startups and two lakh jobs. This financial year alone the state has witnessed creation of one lakh small and medium enterprises. - Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister

We’re in the very early stages of the Indian EV revolution. - Chetan Maini, ﻿Sun Mobility





Range anxiety is a concern for EVs, and the government and private players are looking to bridge that gap. - Ankit Mittal, ﻿Sheru





2023 is the year we will have a significant adoption of EVs in Tier II and Tier III cities. - Visakh Sasikumar, Fyn

The biggest constraint for EVs in rural areas is going to be the availability of charging infrastructure. - Anurag Singh, Primus Partners

EV infrastructure financing is going to see a sunrise in 2023 with FDI and domestic inflow. - Abhijeet Sinha, National Highways for EV





Reputed NBFCs have streamlined financing initiatives to make it easier for customers in Tier II and III cities to avail EV financing. - Nehal Gupta, AMU Leasing

Young Indians are embracing the financial freedom and inclusion that fintech has brought to the mainstream. - Robin Bhowmik, Manipal Global Education Services





Wearables + hearables today are as big a category as television and will be significantly larger in the next four years. - Redseer Strategy Consultants





A lot has happened in the 45-odd days since the world's town square became one man's megaphone. - Aprameya Radhakrishna, Koo App

Businesses need funding to grow. The MSME market is largely underserved in terms of financing and solving this huge credit gap is critical to growing the Indian economy as a whole. - Amit Ratanpal, BLinC Invest

Today, as global recession clouds loom around the world economies, India can shield itself by strengthening the MSMEs sector and making it more resilient. - Narayan Rane, Union Minister of MSMEs





Indian startups have stepped onto the global stage. The rapid growth phase and maturity of the ecosystem have unlocked tremendous appetite for scalability, alternate funding options, expansion into the global market, and the capacity to enable millions of jobs. - Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, StrideOne

Canada and India are natural partners that are collaborating to foster innovation ecosystems. - Vikram Khurana, Toronto Business Development Centre





Reform is going to be a key pillar that will propel the fundamentals of India's growth performance in the coming decades. - N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons

India’s G20 Presidency theme is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. - Sandeep Chachra, ActionAid Association

India’s presidency at G20 is all about human centric globalisation. - Manjeev Singh Puri, former ambassador





