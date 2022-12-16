Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

India to launch 'future labs' to channel R&D capital for semiconductors, deeptech development: MoS IT

By Press Trust of India
December 16, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 16 2022 03:23:39 GMT+0000
India to launch 'future labs' to channel R&D capital for semiconductors, deeptech development: MoS IT
The minister also inaugurated the IEEE-Ansys Centre for Skill Development in RF and Microwave and Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) Portal at Reva University in Bengaluru.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

India will soon launch 'future labs' at C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing) that will provide research and development capital for the development of semiconductors and deep-technology, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Thursday.


During his virtual address at IEEE MAPCON (Microwave, Antennas, and Propagation Conference) 2022 being held in Bengaluru, the minister said the government has been giving capital support for research and development efforts for India to take the leap from being a tech consumer and back-office support to becoming a leading tech producer of the world.


According to an official statement, the minister said India will soon launch future labs to channel research and development (R&D) capital for semiconductor and deeptech development.


"These labs will embed with C-DAC and will encourage industry and academia collaborations," the minister said, while emphasising that technology companies, startups, and government will be partners to catalyse India as a semiconductor nation and major player in the global electronics value chains.


The minister also inaugurated the IEEE-Ansys Centre for Skill Development in RF and Microwave and Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) Portal at Reva University in Bengaluru.


Through this centre and AIS portal, Ansys aims to help in skilling and expertise building of the workforce in electronics, semiconductors, and aerospace and defence space, the statement said.

ALSO READ
Qualcomm to acquire NXP Semiconductors in $47-bn cash deal

"The Centre for Skill Development demonstrates how industry and academia can come together and focus on creating state-of-the-art skills and the Skill India Mission. I offer my support and help scale this up across India.


"The Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) portal is a good initiative that could very well complement the government's effort in providing digital based skill development programs," Chandrasekhar said.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Synchron raises $75M in Series C round led by ARCH Venture Partners

Logistics provider Delhivery goes live on ONDC

Instagram launches new feature to help users regain access to accounts

MSME-focused fintech startup NeoGrowth closes Rs 300 Cr Series D round led by FMO

Daily Capsule
Indian EV sector revs up for growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indian EV sector revs up for growth

Instagram launches new feature to help users regain access to accounts

Synchron raises $75M in Series C round led by ARCH Venture Partners

Meta takes down CyberRoot Risk Advisory's 40 accounts, 900 Chinese accounts

Twitter bars journalists who cover Elon Musk

Empowerment and transformation: learnings and stories from 24 grassroots interventions in India