Indian SMBs report accelerated productivity, stronger security and better cloud connectivity with Windows 11

The business landscape has undergone massive transformation over the last couple of years. Thanks to the emergence of hybrid workstyles and technology, virtual meetings have become a norm. What’s more, organisations are adding new cloud solutions, applications and experiences to support a more dynamic workforce and growing business needs.





However, this rapid digital transformation has urged the need for increased security. Phishing, ransomware, supply chain and IoT vulnerabilities — attackers are constantly developing alternative approaches to wreak digital havoc and compromise customer and business data. Reports suggest ransomware attacks galloped by 150 percent in 2021 and more than 900 password attacks were carried out every second.*





In fact, the cost of cybercrime is expected to grow at 15 percent year over year, topping $10.5 trillion by 2025. Small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India are responding to the demands of this new work reality and are scrambling for solutions that address key concerns about security, collaboration, productivity and modern management.

Indian SMBs say ‘Yes’ to Windows 11 Pro

We reached out to a few Indian SMBs to understand what they are doing to ensure a more flexible, collaborative and secure work experience and they were unanimous in vouching for Windows 11 Pro. Reports suggest that businesses have witnessed 58 percent drop in security incidents with Windows 11 Pro devices.





“Windows 11 Pro has helped us out a lot as most of the software used by us is built for the Windows platform. Work has become seamless and efficient,” said Rachita Biswas, Founder and CEO of Kolkata-based PopBaani, a young startup that promotes traditional Indian art forms to international shores.





Chikhli-based Aditya Gupta, Founder-Director of Rocketalgo Analytics laid stress on the security and productivity features that Windows 11 has to offer. “Given the nature of our product, it is very important to keep it safe. For that, we use Windows Hello to get a biometric scan of my finger to turn on the master PC. Additionally, I also faced productivity issues with newcomers and to speed up the work, we projected their desktops on TV using the virtual desktop feature of Windows 11. Another thing that I like about Windows 11 is that it has the ‘recommended section’ in the task bar, which is pretty handy for me to open my daily task sheets,” he said.





What’s more, you can streamline security management across diverse locations—including the cloud. You can also help protect devices, data, apps, and identities anywhere, knowing 99.6 percent of applications are compatible with Windows.





In line with Aditya’s thoughts, Mayur Lunawat, Founder of Pune-based HTS said that data and code are critical assets for any organisation. “As a software company, the most important asset to secure is data and code. We have been using Windows 11 and its admin features to secure data by not allowing access to physical devices,” he affirmed.





As a technology and IT consulting company, Jawahar Lalla, Director of Mumbai-headquartered Self Service Products & IT Consulting Company India always recommends Microsoft products and solutions to their clients. “In our consulting journey, we witnessed a lot of our clients using old legacy systems and older versions of Windows getting worried about data loss in their migration process to newer versions,” he recalls.





“Today, our clients require scalable migrations and 24/7, 365-days round-the-clock support for their systems and data centres. We recommend Microsoft's new upgraded versions and licensing policy keeping advanced cyber threat analytics, two-factor authentication security requirements and other key factors that solve their pain points,” Jawahar endorses.





Moving to the cloud with the client data being secured, Jawahar believes, is another major challenge. Using Microsoft 11 Pro eliminates the need for extensive on-premises infrastructure and is in line with companies’ cloud-imperative objectives. “The next key challenge to be solved is remote monitoring and giving first-level services to our clients by taking machines remotely and solving the software issues faced by the users,” he adds.

Accelerate productivity and strengthen security

Microsoft has designed Windows 11 for modern devices, optimised for security, giving organisations the latest benefits of hardware-based protection tightly integrated with software. At a time when most employees want to work in hybrid mode, businesses are under pressure to deploy and manage devices remotely while keeping corporate assets and data secure. Built on chip-to-cloud Zero-Trust security principles, Windows 11 offers a higher security baseline than Windows 10, with new requirements for default protection that is built-in and enabled. Windows 11 also works with cloud services for simple, secure endpoint management. With Windows 11, it is possible to streamline the management of any hybrid workplace while protecting data and providing access anywhere with the most secure Windows yet. Moreover, it offers layers of powerful security across devices, data, identities, applications, and the cloud.





