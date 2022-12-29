Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

KFin Technologies shares make tepid market debut; list on flat note

By Press Trust of India
December 29, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 29 2022 07:01:32 GMT+0000
KFin Technologies shares make tepid market debut; list on flat note
The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 5,924.40 crore on the BSE.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Shares of ﻿KFintech﻿made a muted market debut on Thursday and listed on a flat note. The stock made its debut at Rs 369, higher by just 0.81%, against the issue price of Rs 366 on the BSE. It later hit a high of Rs 369.40 and a low of Rs 352.65.


At the NSE, it listed flat at Rs 367, marginally higher by 0.27%.


The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 5,924.40 crore on the BSE. The 30-share BSE Sensex quoted 338.56 points lower at 60,571.72.


The initial share sale of KFin Technologies was subscribed 2.59 times last week.


The Rs 1,500 crore-initial public offer had a price range of Rs 347-366 a share.

ALSO READ
KFintech collects Rs 675 Cr from anchor investors

KFin is an investor and issuer solutions provider, serving asset managers such as mutual funds, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), wealth managers, pension funds and corporate issuers, as well as international clients in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.


It is the country's largest investor solutions provider to Indian mutual funds based on the number of Asset Management Company (AMC) clients serviced as of September 2022.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘Failures are the most effective path to success’ – 40 uplifting quotes of 2022 on failure, learning and resilience

10 entrepreneurship books of 2022 on the highs and lows of building a startup

Google gets demand notices from CCI for non-payment of penalties

Top 10 Startup Bharat stories that wrested attention this year

Daily Capsule
Slow down of quick commerce
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google gets demand notices from CCI for non-payment of penalties

‘Failures are the most effective path to success’ – 40 uplifting quotes of 2022 on failure, learning and resilience

TechSparks 2022 recap – 80 quotes from India’s premier tech innovation summit

Slow down of quick commerce

From lightning speed to steady state: Quick commerce’s future in 2023

Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai most booked cities in 2022: OYO