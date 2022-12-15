The brand wants to leverage this channel to curate richer brand experiences for consumers and deepen engagement with them in the offline retail environment.

Beauty and personal care brand ﻿Mamaearth﻿has launched 35 Exclusive Brand Outlets across 15 cities in India. The company, which ventured into Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) as an experiment in Q3 of 2021, said the format has displayed steady growth, both in terms of scale and revenue, since launch.





With a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore and digital contributing to the majority of the revenue, the brand is now expanding its offline footprint with EBOs across a mix of mall stores and high-street outlets in India, a statement released by the company said.





Commenting on the campaign, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, said, "Every brand needs to be selling at places where their consumers shop; that’s why we ventured into exclusive brand stores... our exclusive brand outlets are an extension of our omnichannel strategy.





"EBOs allow us to create a strong visual connection with the consumers and help us bring the brand promise and experience in the physical world."





Mamaearth has also appointed Ankur Chaudhary to lead the Exclusive Brand Outlet channel. He comes with a decade of experience in retail. With experience launching and managing over 250 stores across brands, he will be able to provide the necessary guidance to continuously expand the EBO footprints, the company stated.





Varun said EBO formats present as a medium to engage with consumers beyond the products. "In fact, we are hyper customising this channel, using data from our D2C to create a product assortment conducive to the market, city basis the consumer demands and consumption pattern."

The brand is intent on leveraging this channel to curate richer brand experiences for consumers and deepen engagement with them in the offline retail environment. Along with being a great experience centre, the outlets will support the development of strategic categories such as colour cosmetics that require a more personalised service and experience to facilitate purchase conversion.