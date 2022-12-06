Microsoft’s new initiative to grow developer community in India

New programme for developers from Microsoft India

Microsoft has launched Future Ready Champions of Code, a pan-India programme for developers, focussed on skilling, certification, and building solutions.





The programme aims to engage over 100,000 developers across industry and academia with the right set of skills, tools, and resources to drive and innovate for India’s growth, a statement from Microsoft said.

As a part of the programme, developers will be provided resources to learn, practice, earn new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications.





The programme also offers developers an opportunity to participate in a nationwide hackathon to innovate for India’s growth with themes focussed on industry innovation, smart city and green or sustainable software.

Digital transformation spending in India to reach $85B by 2026: IDC

Digital transformation (DX) and IT modernisation have been the top agendas for Indian organisations even before the pandemic. A survey done by International Data Corporation (IDC) has shown an overwhelming majority of enterprises plan to increase their DX spending.





IDC India’s Digital Transformation (DX) Survey conducted in 2022 across 504 IT decision-makers of Indian organisations validates this trend. According to this survey, for 2022 and 2023, about three-fourths of the respondents indicated that they plan to spend more than what they have spent for DX initiatives in 2021.





About 20% of the respondents plan to maintain the same level of DX spending as in 2021.





Overall, IDC estimates the DX spending in India to reach $85 billion by 2026 as per IDC's Worldwide Digital Business Spending Guide, October 2022 release.





According to IDC research, manufacturing (discrete and process), professional services, banking, government, retail, and telecommunications are the top industries spending on DX in India. Indian organisations are gravitating towards the cloud, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), network infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT), and other advanced technologies to transform organizations digitally.

QETCI signs MoU with T-Hub to boost Quantum technology innovation

Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with T-Hub, an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, to collaborate and develop a supporting eco-system for startups working on Quantum Technologies.





The MoU will act as an enabler where T-Hub and QETCI will provide a robust ecosystem, mentoring opportunities and market understanding to early-stage and growth-stage startups using Quantum Technologies in India.





(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)