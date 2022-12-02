Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Backed by Kunal Shah, proptech startup Blox raises $12M in Series A round

By Sujata Sangwan
December 02, 2022, Updated on : Fri Dec 02 2022 11:56:09 GMT+0000
Backed by Kunal Shah, proptech startup Blox raises $12M in Series A round
Blox will utilise the funds for market expansion, boosting the product portfolio, and building data infrastructure across customer, broker, and developer segments.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Proptech startup ﻿Blox﻿ on Friday said that it has raised $12 million in a Series A round. This round was backed by existing Silicon Valley investors and new strategic investors and angels, notably CRED founder Kunal Shah. 


The funds will be used for market expansion, boosting product portfolio, and building data infrastructure across customer, broker, and developer segments, the startup said in a statement.


The funding will allow Blox presence to service more developers as well as create a higher property density for customers to view more projects being serviced by the company.

Blox Founder and CEO Aditya Jhaveri said, "We are stoked to receive this round of funding from our existing Silicon Valley investors, new strategic investors and angels, along with Kunal Shah. It reaffirms their faith in our vision to lead India’s property technology transformation and disrupt the $100 billion real estate market."
ALSO READ
Proptech startup Silkhaus raises $7.75M seed funding

“The Indian real estate sector has massive untapped potential and we are proud to be at the forefront of this growth opportunity," he added. 


Blox is a fully-integrated online real-estate service that allows customers to make their home-buying experience as seamless as possible. A relationship manager is assigned to every home buyer to assist with virtual and physical site visits across the city.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

KreditBee raises $80M in Series D funding

Agritech startup MoooFarm raises $13M in Series A round led by Aavishkaar Capital

B2B ecommerce to fuel online marketplace wave in next 5 years: Report

Daily Capsule
Funding up by 18% in November
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Qualcomm Semiconductor Mentorship Program announces its startup cohort for 2022

ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 2, 2022)

Profitability along with growth is important for a successful edtech business : Ujjwal Singh of Infinity Learn on building edtech right

KreditBee raises $80M in Series D funding

Sun Mobility’s losses widen in FY22; revenue up by 55%