Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

‘The pandemic was a period of developing new skills’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey

By Madanmohan Rao
December 05, 2022, Updated on : Mon Dec 05 2022 03:25:51 GMT+0000
‘The pandemic was a period of developing new skills’ – 15 quotes from India’s COVID-19 journey
In this compilation, we present thought-provoking quotes from the weeks of November 21 – December 4 that frame India’s battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.


See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

1

We live in a world ravaged by climate emergency, pandemic and war. - Srujith Lingala, Sight and Life


There was anguish and heartache everywhere. But even in the bleakest of times, there was a ray of hope. There were people–ordinary people like you and me–who went above and beyond to help another. It’s the reason we pulled through. - Surabhi Sundaram, ‘A World On Hold’


[Entrepreneurial frugality] led to the emergence of stronger MSME post-COVID. - Chirag Gupta

The texture of courage stays the same, but the situations change. - Ashish Goel, 'Drawing on Courage'

The return to an in-person mode of placements was well received by both students as well as recruiters. - TB Ramkamal, IIT Madras


We have seen the D2C ecosystem come a long way, the pandemic being one of the major growth drivers. - Gaurav Mangla, Pickrr

3
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] Amid COVID-19, these 10 non-profits created social impact this year

All the medium and large IT companies were resilient and could quickly transition to a ‘work from anywhere’ model in quick time. - Kris Gopalakrishnan, N Dayasindhu, and Krishnan Narayanan, 'The IT Story Of India'


In an era where talent is valued more than ever, employers are shifting from a focus on employee experience to employee life experience - more open paid time offs, flexibility at work, and a movement towards hybrid work among others. - Sashi Kumar, Indeed India

The COVID-19 pandemic caused people to ask hard questions about their well-being at work and in their lives. - Bill George and Zach Clayton, 'True North'

There is a real difference in psychological safety among work settings. In many remote-for-the-first-time environments, where everybody is the same size square on the video call, it’s often easier to speak up and be heard. - Brad Smith, meQuilibrium


When Covid hit, we had over 250 people with disabilities who were directly engaged with Mitti. The community came forward along with individuals who donated, so we could at least look at survival. - Alina Alam, Mitti Café

2
ALSO READ
[Year in Review 2021] How women entrepreneurs pivoted during the pandemic and saw tangible results

The news around us during the pandemic was so disturbing that it made all of us depressed. For me, art was the only solace during the hard times. - Preeti Prasuna, Aakriti Art Goup


The silence within and even in the atmosphere helped me create meditative works that demand silence amidst our competitive and chaotic environment. - Adithyaa Sadashiv, Shapes and Forms


I realised I had to do something within my own means instead of feeling frustrated, and I randomly picked up some fabric and decided to turn it into a scrunchie. - Sarthika Singha, GoGo On The Go


The pandemic was a period of developing new skills. I have learnt about creating virtual painting exhibitions and published my exhibition walkthroughs in my social media handles. - Bharathi Senthilvelan, Reminiscenses


YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Amazon may lay off 20,000 employees, including managers: Report

The Digital Workplace: Enabling Greater Agility for Businesses

Layoffs at OYO

Blackbuck bets on SaaS; Importing luxury kidswear to India

Daily Capsule
Blackbuck bets on SaaS; Importing luxury kidswear to India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Blackbuck bets on SaaS; Importing luxury kidswear to India

Amazon may lay off 20,000 employees, including managers: Report

TechSparks 2022: The guide to empowering startups on their unicorn journey

Experts discuss the evolution of India’s gaming industry and monetisation at TechSparks 2022

MongoDB’s Atlas document data storage model helps developers build responsive and highly scalable applications

Here’s a look into what lies ahead in India’s fintech roadmap