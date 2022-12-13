Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Cybersecurity startup SafeHouse Tech raises $6M in pre-Series A round

By Pooja Malik
December 13, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 13 2022 10:20:28 GMT+0000
Cybersecurity startup SafeHouse Tech raises $6M in pre-Series A round
SafeHouse Tech will use the capital to fuel international expansion and support hyper-growth initiatives in India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Consumer-first cybersecurity company ﻿SafeHouse Tech﻿ raised $6 million in 2022 in pre-series A funding led by billionaire investor Gonpo Tsering among a consortium of other strategic HNWI’s.


The company will use te capital to fuel expansion in Europe and SouthEast Asia, whilst simultaneously supporting hyper-growth initiatives in India.


Funds will also will be injected into the R&D division to enhance market-leading technology and new product features that are set for release in 2023.


“SafeHouse has seen great success in India, maintaining a strong market share in our segment. Our mission is to provide digital safety to everyone online. This next era of SafeHouse expands our mission beyond India, and radically enhances our product & services portfolio," said Aditya Narang, Co-founder and CBO, SafeHouse Tech.


“The evolution of SafeHouse has been mirrored in our product and we are grateful for the validation by our 2.5 million-plus users; This has enabled us to disrupt and carve and own the segment of digital safety," he added.

Founded by Aditya Narang, Liad Herman, and Miri Yudovich, SafeHouse Tech is an Indo-Israeli cybersecurity company that is redefining cyber defence for consumers with its flagship mobile security app, BodyGuard.

The app was launched in 2019 and has since secured more than 2.5 million Indian users, with a distribution network in 5,000 stores covering more than 700 cities.


The company has raised several rounds of funding from notable institutional investors such as Barclays Ventures, Techstars Ventures, and Kube VC along with ultra HNWIs individuals such as Gonpo Tsering, Gopal Das, Dr Purnendu Chatterjee, and Gaurav Saxena.


To date, the company has raised a total of $9 million.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

President Murmu to launch EV yatra portal on Energy Conservation Day

Bumble Bee Flights raises Rs 300 Cr to manufacture air taxis, aims to launch prototype by April 2023

How Blend leverages AWS and generative AI to create eye-catching product visuals for ecommerce merchants

H-1B visa holders and mass layoffs

Daily Capsule
Indian crypto exchanges are building for next bull run
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

EORS 17: Founders of Leading D2C brands on Myntra reveal their secret sauce to success.

President Murmu to launch EV yatra portal on Energy Conservation Day

How Blend leverages AWS and generative AI to create eye-catching product visuals for ecommerce merchants

Govt likely to issue green bonds in Jan-March quarter

India will be first to hold satellite spectrum auction: Trai Chairman

BSE adds 1 crore investors in 148 days to reach 12 crore-mark