Cybersecurity startup SafeHouse Tech raises $6M in pre-Series A round

Consumer-first cybersecurity company ﻿SafeHouse Tech﻿ raised $6 million in 2022 in pre-series A funding led by billionaire investor Gonpo Tsering among a consortium of other strategic HNWI’s.





The company will use te capital to fuel expansion in Europe and SouthEast Asia, whilst simultaneously supporting hyper-growth initiatives in India.





Funds will also will be injected into the R&D division to enhance market-leading technology and new product features that are set for release in 2023.





“SafeHouse has seen great success in India, maintaining a strong market share in our segment. Our mission is to provide digital safety to everyone online. This next era of SafeHouse expands our mission beyond India, and radically enhances our product & services portfolio," said Aditya Narang, Co-founder and CBO, SafeHouse Tech.





“The evolution of SafeHouse has been mirrored in our product and we are grateful for the validation by our 2.5 million-plus users; This has enabled us to disrupt and carve and own the segment of digital safety," he added.

Founded by Aditya Narang, Liad Herman, and Miri Yudovich, SafeHouse Tech is an Indo-Israeli cybersecurity company that is redefining cyber defence for consumers with its flagship mobile security app, BodyGuard.

The app was launched in 2019 and has since secured more than 2.5 million Indian users, with a distribution network in 5,000 stores covering more than 700 cities.





The company has raised several rounds of funding from notable institutional investors such as Barclays Ventures, Techstars Ventures, and Kube VC along with ultra HNWIs individuals such as Gonpo Tsering, Gopal Das, Dr Purnendu Chatterjee, and Gaurav Saxena.





To date, the company has raised a total of $9 million.