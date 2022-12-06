Menu
Simplilearn launches SimpliRecruit, a hiring platform for recruiters

By Ishan Patra
December 06, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 06 2022 06:29:32 GMT+0000
Simplilearn launches SimpliRecruit, a hiring platform for recruiters
Simplilearn said the platform will enable recruiters to discover both freshers and professionals for career opportunities in technology-related domains.
Blackstone-backed edtech firm ﻿Simplilearn﻿has launched SimpliRecruit, a platform for recruiters to identify and hire talent across technology domains. 


The company said the platform will enable recruiters to discover both freshers and professionals for career opportunities in the fields of data science, full-stack Java development, digital marketing, and other technology-related domains.


"We are grateful to have successfully enabled millions of learners with quality digital economy upskilling over the years. Given our mindful growth and expansion in the recent past, going beyond bridging the skills gap in the industry and towards empowering, recruiters feels like the most natural next step,” Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO of Simplilearn, said in a media statement.


“With SimpliRecruit, we aim to help recruiters easily identify and connect with the candidates with the right tech skills, which is an ongoing challenge in the industry. Extending our database of millions of learners and skilled talent to enterprises and recruiters, we look forward to effectively improving the employment landscape in India and globally,” Kumar elaborated.


At present, the platform has recruiters from over 450 companies, and will cover over three million learners across more than 300 core skills, said the company. 


The edtech firm said the platform is currently free for recruiters and SimpliRecruit relationship managers will assist the recruiting companies in the hiring process at no additional cost. 


Some of the current hiring partners on SimpliRecruit include Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, DSP, Ericsson, Sutherland, Intellect, Bank of America, Quest, Onmobile, Mu Sigma, Fullerton India, Lowe’s, CLSA, Allstate, and Principal. 


This announcement comes a few days after Simplilearn announced the acquisition of US-based bootcamp education company, Fullstack Academy, in an all-cash transaction, to accelerate its growth in the US and its global expansion plans. 


Recently, the company also raised $45 million in funding from a consortium led by GSV Ventures.


These developments come at a time when edtech unicorns are witnessing losses, laying off employees, slowing expansion plans, and trying to burn as little cash as possible amid a funding winter. 


Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bengaluru in India, Simplilearn offers access to work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. 


In July, NYSE-listed Blackstone announced that it acquired a majority stake in Simplilearn for $250 million. The deal provided the edtech startup's investors with an almost 7X return on their investments as they exited following the Blackstone deal.

Edited by Megha Reddy

