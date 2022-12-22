Menu
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 22, 2022)

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
December 22, 2022, Updated on : Thu Dec 22 2022 10:43:09 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 22, 2022)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Thursday, December 22, 2022.
Cognizant to advance Garuda Aerospace drones with digital technologies

Cognizant has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿ to power its drones with advanced digital capabilities and bring innovative solutions at scale for enterprises aiming to achieve greater agility and productivity.


The collaboration will provide Cognizant associates across its service lines, including, analytics, IoT, among others, the opportunity to work on drone projects and real-life use cases. 

Agnishwar Jayaprakash garuda aerospace
ALSO READ
Indian drone startup Garuda Aerospace signs MoU with Lockheed Martin

Shoppers Stop expands retail footprint with a new store in Udaipur

Fashion retailer ﻿Shoppers Stop Ltd﻿  has launched its store in Udaipur. 

“We are very happy to make inroads in Rajasthan with the launch of our first store in Udaipur. The city is witnessing a fast pace of growth and consumers here enjoy a better quality of life," said Venu Nair—Customer Care Associate, MD and CEO, Shoppers Stop Limited.

Established in 1991, the company has a presence in over 100 department stores across India, The company also operates 10 premium home concept stores, and 130 speciality beauty stores of M.A.C, Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, and Clinique, among others.

TG Sitharam assumes charge as AICTE Chairman

Former Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Prof TG Sitharam, assumed the charge as the Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education on 21st December 2022. 


Prof Sitharam took over charge from Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairperson, University Grants Commission, who had the additional charge of AICTE since September 2022. 


With the approval of the Hon’ble Minister of Education in his capacity as Chairperson of IIT Council, Prof Parameswar K Iyer took over charge as Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati from Prof Sitharam on 20th December 2022.

Trinity Gaming partners with EmChain FZE

Trinity Gaming India, a gaming content and marketing company, has partnered with Dubai-based EmChain FZE to facilitate business worth $10 million in the Web3 and blockchain-based gaming sector in India. 


Trinity Gaming and EmChain will train, mentor, and provide revenue streams for creators in the Web3 and blockchain space.


This partnership will enable Web3-based gaming content to generate new revenue streams for the Indian influencers and provide opportunities to work with brands and game developers in global markets including the MENA, SEA, and the US.

LazyPay hits 48,000—merchant adoption up by over 70% in 2022

PayU Finance India’s 'buy now pay later' offering LazyPay grew its merchant network by over 70% during the year to reach 48,000, according to a statement.

 

It has onboarded 20,000 new merchants through direct integration and partnerships with leading aggregators.


"In order to enable user access to LazyPay on more merchants, we are targeting to grow our partner network to 150,000 in 2023 and expand our offering to in-store payments. Additionally, we are working closely with merchants to offer bespoke branded BNPL solutions," said Varun Vummidi, Payments Head, LazyPay.

LazyPay

LazyPay

BeatO appoints Navneet Agrawal as its Chief Clinical Officer

﻿BeatO﻿, a digital diabetes care platform for controlling and reversing diabetes, appointed Dr Navneet Agrawal as its Chief Clinical Officer. 


Navneet Agrawal will head BeatO’s proprietary Diabetes Care Programs. He has designed the clinically verified programme which provides personalised digital care solutions with proactive and supervised diabetes counselling by doctors and health experts on diet planning, exercise advice, and medication.


(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

