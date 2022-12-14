Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 14, 2022)

Edtech startup RISE expands footprint to Indonesian market

Edtech startup RISE has expanded its footprint to the Indonesian market and has signed MoUs with six Indonesian universities at the B20 Summit in Bali to connect higher education between India and Indonesia.





The top Indonesian universities to sign MoU with RISE are Universitas MahaSaraswati Denpasar, ITBM, ITB University, University of Amikom, Yogyakarta, and Dhyana Pura University, Bali.





These partnerships will enable RISE to expand its operations to Indonesia and bring high-quality, skill-oriented programmes to Indonesian universities.

Aejaz Khan becomes CEO of Makani Creatives

Makani Creatives has appointed Aejaz Khan as its chief executive officer (CEO). An industry veteran, Aejaz was earlier the Managing Director and Global Head of Account at Spark44.

With over 25 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, Aejaz has worked across multiple product categories and consumer segments. Before his stint at Spark44, he was the Executive Director at TBWA India. He has also worked with GREY, McCann, Ogilvy, Lowe and Partners Worldwide, Impact BBDO, Publicis, and Lowe Lintas, etc.

Sameer Makani, Co-founder, Makani Creatives, said, “Our primary goal is to build a future-focused marketing communications company. I am pleased to welcome on board Aejaz Khan who will play an instrumental role in accelerating the pace of our transformation."

Aejaz Khan, CEO, Makani Creatives

RupeeRedee, Credgenics partner to improve loan collections

Digital lending platform ﻿RupeeRedee﻿ has partnered with ﻿Credgenics﻿, a SaaS-based debt collections technology, to deploy artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics-based approache toward debt collections. The strategic tie-up will personalise and effectively transform the borrower experience by removing unnecessary and redundant interactions with the borrowers.





RupeeRedee leverages technology and data science to facilitate short-term personal loans, coupled with digital lending services. Through Credgenics’ AI-powered platform, RupeeRedee and its NBFC FincFriends will adopt an end-to-end digital collection process for managing delinquencies.





In addition, through ML capabilities, Credgenics will provide RupeeRedee with deep insights for borrower segmentation, recommend optimal communications approaches, and tailor collections strategies.

Cashfree Payments enables eUPP to provide educational institutions with instant and secure payments

﻿Cashfree Payments﻿, a payments and API banking solutions company, is enabling eUPP (eLite Unified Payment Platform), a fee payment management system for schools and colleges, to offer an instant and secure fee payment experience for end users. Through this partnership, more than 500 educational institutions across the country are leveraging Cashfree Payments’ payment collections suite for their payment needs.

eUPP is an online fee payment management system for schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions, which brings all educational expenses on a single platform and provides maximum benefits to families, students, and parents from their expenditures towards education-related activities.

Reeju Datta, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments

Proptech investment platform MYRE Capital appoints Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing

MYRE Capital, a neo-realty investment platform, has appointed Nitin Virmani as Head of Marketing. With this move, MYRE Capital aims to strengthen its leadership team and achieve its goal of democratising commercial real estate investments for retail and HNI investors.





Nitin is a seasoned marketing professional with expertise largely in the digital ecosystem working with top B2B and B2C brands and agencies.

Under Nitin’s leadership, MYRE Capital aims to achieve a robust brand positioning by strengthening performance marketing and CRM capability to deliver diverse investment products to investors.

Nitin Virmani, Head of Marketing, MYRE Capital

Paras Healthcare onboards MyHealthcare as digital transformation partner

Healthcare services provider Paras Healthcare has engaged MyHealthcare, an integrated healthcare ecosystem, to digitally transform its healthcare delivery platforms.





The move will enhance patient experience and clinical delivery through effective digital technology across all care delivery processes. The deployment of the MyHealthcare Enterprise Application will help deliver operational efficiency, centralised management of its healthcare operations from its headquarter at Gurugram, and delivery of better clinical outcomes using Electronic Health Record (EMR) ecosystem.

Karishma Govil aka 'Soul Kari' launches experience-first digital publication platform ClapClap India

Karishma Govil—former MissMalini Social Media Head—has launched ClapClap, a digital publication that lives by experiences. ClapClap endeavours to fill in readers with stories around avid first-time experiences with creators, celebrities, and more through the launch of its monthly digital magazine starting this month.





The digital publication seeks to serve as an inside access pass for its readers to interesting conversations about everything under the sun—from pop culture, beauty, travel, fashion, lifestyle, startups, creators, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, to events and experiences.

Web3 Infrastructure provider Zeeve expands cloud network, partners with DigitalOcean

Web3 infrastructure automation platforms and node-as-a-service provider Zeeve has added platform-wide support for DigitalOcean cloud, offering its users a seamless experience across a bunch of public and private blockchain protocols.





This integration will benefit not only 15,000+ developers, high-growth startups, and businesses building on Zeeve’s platform, but also the larger Web3 ecosystem, including DigitalOcean users, who will get access to full, archive, and validator nodes in minutes using either Zeeve Managed Cloud offered by DigitalOcean or by configuring their own DigitalOcean cloud account for hosting nodes.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)