Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Edtech unicorn LEAD raises $4.2M debt from Alteria Capital: Report

By Team YS
December 14, 2022, Updated on : Wed Dec 14 2022 12:33:34 GMT+0000
Edtech unicorn LEAD raises $4.2M debt from Alteria Capital: Report
LEAD’s board has approved a special resolution to issue 3,500 Series A non-convertible debentures to Alteria Capital at an issue price of Rs 1,00,000 per debenture.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based edtech unicorn ﻿LEAD﻿ has raised $4.2 million (Rs 35 crore) in a debt round from venture debt firm Alteria Capital. It is the edtech firm’s first debt round this year after joining the unicorn club in January.


LEAD’s board has approved a special resolution to issue 3,500 Series A non-convertible debentures (NCD) to Alteria Capital at an issue price of Rs 1,00,000 per debenture to raise $4.2 million, according to an Entrackr report.


In January, the edtech company raised $100 million in a Series E funding round led by WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures at a valuation of $1.1 billion. LEAD became the first edtech unicorn of 2022 and the sixth edtech player to enter the coveted club.


LEAD after becoming a Unicorn

After getting the unicorn status, it announced an employee stock ownership plan liquidation plan of nearly $3 million for its employees. 


But like many other companies in the edtech sector, LEAD also laid off 80-90 employees in August to cut costs.


LEAD's integrated school system provides software, hardware curriculum, books, a school kit, and training sessions. In November, debt financing declined 67.7% month on month to $115.8 million, compared to $358.3 million in October—the highest during 2022, according to YourStory Research data.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure

IRCTC's revenue 'reduced drastically' in 2020-21 due to COVID-related restrictions: Govt

Logistics startup Shipsy announces first ESOP buyback

HDFC to acquire 7.75% stake in fintech startup Mintoak for Rs 31 Cr

Daily Capsule
New speciality of Zomato’s Hyperpure
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

IRCTC's revenue 'reduced drastically' in 2020-21 due to COVID-related restrictions: Govt

Art, design, creativity - Bengaluru Design Festival insights from author-educator Emma Roberts

KFin Technologies IPO to open on Dec 19; sets IPO price band at Rs 347-366/share

Mahindra to invest Rs 10,000 Cr on EV development, manufacturing in Pune

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 14, 2022)

500 Challenger Brands: YourStory’s Brands of New India gets ready to unveil the final 100 emerging D2C brands to watch out for