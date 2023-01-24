Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires

By Sujata Sangwan
January 24, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 24 2023 16:15:26 GMT+0000
BharatPe strengthens internal governance, compliance with key hires
The fintech startup announced three key appointments to head corporate governance, compliance, and data security even as it searches for a CEO and prepares for an IPO.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

BharatPe, the fintech startup shielding against multiple controversies including allegations of financial fraud, has hired veteran executives to key roles in corporate governance, compliance, and data security.


The company, amidst a CEO search, has appointed risk and compliance expert Rahul Bhatia as its Head of Internal Audit, and banking industry veteran Ravinder Oberoi as Head of Compliance. Ambuj Bhalla, with nearly two decades in information security, data privacy, and protection, joins as Chief Information Security Officer.


“As we focus on getting IPO ready, we must focus to ensure that data privacy, cyber security, corporate governance, and compliance are given the highest priority," BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani said in a statement.


Rahul has led risk advisory at PricewaterhouseCoopers as well as at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, and was most recently overseeing risk and compliance at SME-focused financial platform Tide.


Ravinder has about 23 years in financial services, banking, and insurance companies, with expertise in RBI regulatory compliances, including in digital lending. He will help set up BharatPe's compliance function and strengthen relationships with the regulatory bodies, the company said in the statement.


Ambuj was most recently head of cyber security at InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo airlines.

ALSO READ
BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to transition to Strategic Advisor

BharatPe is amid a senior leadership transition. In January, it moved Suhail Sameer from the role of chief executive officer to that of a strategic adviser. CFO Nalin Negi was named interim CEO while the company scouts for a new leader.


BharatPe has received in-principal approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an online payment aggregator. The approval was awarded to Resilient Payments Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary.


BharatPe serves about 10 million merchants across more than 400 cities, processing about 180 million UPI transactions every month and over $24 billion in annualised transaction processed value.


To date, BharatPe has raised over $650 million in equity. Investors include Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadfast Capital, Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo, and Sequoia Capital.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

Innovaccer lays off around 15% of its workforce

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

Dawaa Dost’s path to reducing India’s prescription costs and deliver medicines door-to-door

Daily Capsule
What women want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rapido losses widens 2.6X to Rs 439 Cr in FY22

JetSynthesys acquires majority stake in Manish Maheshwari's Fanory

EaseMyTrip acquires 55% stake in cheQin for Rs 3 Cr

India tech stack adoption to help countries save billions: MoS IT

VC investment in Indian startups plunge 38% in 2022

Microsoft and OpenAI extend partnerships in AI supercomputing and research