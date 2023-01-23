Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Deep-tech startup Myelin Foundry raises $3M led by Visteon

By Thimmaya Poojary
January 23, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 23 2023 16:11:59 GMT+0000
Deep-tech startup Myelin Foundry raises $3M led by Visteon
Myelin Foundry will use the capital for product development as well as market expansion.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Deep-tech AI startup ﻿Myelin Foundry﻿ has raised $3 million in a Series A funding round led by Visteon Corporation, a global automotive electronics major.


Other investors in this round include Endiya Partners, Beyond Next Ventures, and Pratithi Investment Trust.


Founded in January 2019 by Gopichand Katragadda and Ganesh Suryanarayanan, Myelin Foundry has developed an AI-led platform to deliver video and audio services on Edge Computing.

Myelin will use the capital for product development and expand into international markets. The startup said it has already got customers in the segments of streaming services and automotive OEMs.
Myelin Foundry founders
ALSO READ
Why Capital 2B wants to focus on deeptech startup investments

On the funding received, Gopichand Katragadda, Founder and CEO of Myelin, said, “Myelin was founded with a vision to transform human experiences and industry outcomes by building and deploying IP-led proprietary Edge AI products to process video, voice, and sensor data.”


Gopichand was the CTO at Tata Sons between 2014 and 2019.


According to recent market reports, the global market for Edge AI is estimated to reach $8 billion by 2027, driven by factors such as advancements in AI-powered Edge solutions for factories, mobility, and entertainment.


On the investment into Myelin, Sachin Lawande, President and CEO of Visteon Corporation, said, “Edge AI is critical to multiple industries as data volumes grow exponentially. Myelin is ideally positioned to deliver value at the Edge. As shareholders, we look forward to contributing to Myelin's business expansion in Mobility.


Sateesh Andra, Managing Partner of Endiya Partners, said, “We remain highly optimistic about the potential of Myelin as a leading solution for deploying real-time AI computers on the Edge. With the emergence of 5G, Industrial IoT, and Intelligent Mobility, the need to improve efficiency, performance, and user experience while reducing costs is becoming increasingly important across industries.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Sequoia considers reviewing South Asia, SEA investments: Report

Proptech startup Landeed raises $8.3M led by Draper Associates, Bayhouse Capital

Dawaa Dost’s path to reducing India’s prescription costs and deliver medicines door-to-door

Daily Capsule
What women want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘There is an urgent need to formulate enabling policies to boost investments in startups’–20 quotes on entrepreneurs and leaders

Proptech startup Landeed raises $8.3M led by Draper Associates, Bayhouse Capital

What women want from Budget 2023

Dawaa Dost’s path to reducing India’s prescription costs and deliver medicines door-to-door

Tech sector hopes Budget 2023 will accelerate Digital India push

SaaS buying sentiment to be largely positive this year despite some softening: Bain & Co.