Dunzo likely to raise up to $100 M via convertible notes: Report

By Team YS
January 06, 2023, Updated on : Fri Jan 06 2023 07:30:12 GMT+0000
Dunzo likely to raise up to $100 M via convertible notes: Report
The quick commerce firm had raised Rs 50 crore in debt funding from Blacksoil a month ago.
Reliance-Retail backed ﻿Dunzo﻿ is likely to raise $70 million to $100 million (up to Rs 825 crore) through convertible notes to scale its quick commerce vertical Dunzo Daily, said a report in Economic Times.


The Bengaluru-based company is still in talks to add a couple of more backers to increase the size of the funding round. Reliance Retail, which is the single largest investor in Dunzo with close to 26% stake, is likely to cut a small cheque. Investors such as ﻿Abu Dhabi Investment Authority﻿may also join the financing round, the report said.


This development comes a month after the firm raised Rs 50 crore ($6.2 million) via debentures from Blacksoil India.


YourStory had reached out to Dunzo for a response, but the company declined to comment.

ALSO READ
Dunzo looks to scale B2B vertical for mid-mile and last-mile deliveries

The startup was initially looking to raise at least $150 million by selling a stake but later decided to opt for convertible notes to help sustain valuation amid a tough funding environment, said the report.


﻿Reliance Retail﻿ invested close to $240 million in January last year, valuing the e-grocery firm at $775 million.


Dunzo is looking at a public listing in three years, the company's Co-founder and CEO Kabeer Biswas had said last year.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

