Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11’s revenue grows 50% in FY22, profit shrinks 54%

By Sujata Sangwan
January 18, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 18 2023 11:53:12 GMT+0000
Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11’s revenue grows 50% in FY22, profit shrinks 54%
Dream11’s operating revenue grew to Rs 3,841 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,554 crore in FY21, according to its RoC filings.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based fantasy gaming unicorn ﻿Dream11﻿’s operating revenue grew over 50% to Rs 3,841 crore in FY22 from Rs 2,554 crore in FY21, according to its RoC filings.

On the other hand, the 14-year-old firm’s net profit shrank by over 54% in the fiscal year ended March 2022. It raked in Rs 149.76 crore in net profits while in FY21, the figures stood at Rs 327.10 crore.

Dream11 also made Rs 224 crore from interest on current investments so its gross revenue crossed the Rs 4,000 crore mark. In November 2021, the company received $840 million from Alpha Wave (formerly Falcon Edge), DST Global, D1 Capital, Redbird Capital, Tiger Global, TPG, and Footpath Ventures.

Fantasy Sports

Image Credit - Shutterstock

ALSO READ
First gaming 'unicorn'? Dream11 joins $1B club with investment from Steadview Capital

Sporta Technologies Pvt Ltd, which runs Dream11, is India's biggest fantasy sports platform with over 14 crore users playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, and many other sports.


It has partnered with national and international sports leagues and bodies, as well as many reputed Indian and international cricketers. As a result, the company’s advertising promotional expenses surged 72.8% to Rs 2,158 crore in FY22 from Rs 1,249 crore in FY21.


The company envisions improving Indian e-sports better by converting Indian sports fans from passive viewers to active participants in sports. 

“Our goal is to bring sports and tech together to build an ecosystem that helps sports grow in India and brings fans closer to the action than ever before through our various brands,” then company said in the filings.

During the IAMAI Digital Summit, Dream11’s parent Dream Sports Co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain said the company is looking to invest in startups and anything that makes sports better. 


"Last year, the fantasy sports industry, which consists of over 200 companies, contributed Rs 3,000 crore in media rights, sponsoring teams, leagues, players and spending money in every single sports event," Harsh added.


He said the Dream Sports Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the company, supports 6,000 athletes in India at present.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs this week: Report

Bhavik Koladiya sues Ashneer Grover to reclaim shares

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters raises $30 million in Series B round led by A91 Partners

Daily Capsule
Mumbai Angels takes wing
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announces 10,000 job cuts

India targeting global arena with high value pharma, med-tech products: Mandaviya

Bharti Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 Cr to set up hyperscale data centre in Hyderabad

Startup Podeum, MProfit, SocialBoat, Amama raise seed capital

Angel network Zero To One gets SEBI nod to launch Rs 300 Cr fund

World needs resilience and India can take lead: Chandrasekaran