Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Jupiter raises Rs 100 Cr in venture debt financing from Alteria Capital

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 05, 2023, Updated on : Thu Jan 05 2023 11:38:15 GMT+0000
Jupiter raises Rs 100 Cr in venture debt financing from Alteria Capital
Fintech startup Jupiter will use the proceeds to build and scale up its lending products.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-headquartered fintech firm ﻿Jupiter﻿has raised $12.12 million (Rs 100 crore) in a venture debt funding round from Alteria Capital.


The startup will use the proceeds mainly to build and scale up its lending products, the company said in a statement. “As we enter the new year, we at Jupiter look forward to providing accessible and affordable credit options to our customers,” said Jitendra Gupta, Founder and CEO, Jupiter.


The startup raised $86.6 million in December 2021 in a Series C round led by New York-headquartered hedge fund Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, and Virgina-headquartered QED Investors.


Late last year, the startup launched its first-of-a-kind on-demand salary product that allows users to withdraw their salary basis the number of days they have worked.

 

“Jupiter is a very strong brand in the personal finance app space for Indian consumers. Providing customised and agile credit products is going to be an important differentiator, and Jupiter is well placed to target this opportunity...,” said Vinod Murali, Managing Partner and Co-founder, Alteria Capital.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

“I’m sold to the problem statement of Zerodha": Nithin Kamath

Gamified fintech startup Fello raises $4M led by US-based Courtside Ventures

Insuretech startup Vitraya raises $4.1 million from StartupXseed Ventures

YourStory UNCUT: Vinay Singhal on losing a Rs 300 Cr startup and building STAGE

Daily Capsule
BluSmart﻿’s fresh fundraise
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce roll-up company UpScalio lays off 15% staff

Insuretech startup Vitraya raises $4.1 million from StartupXseed Ventures

Gamified fintech startup Fello raises $4M led by US-based Courtside Ventures

What's happening with digital public goods in India is phenomenal, says Satya Nadella

AI, cloud computing to play a more decisive role in future: Microsoft CEO

Sugmya Finance, SME Corner raise early-stage funds