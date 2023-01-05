Bullspree, NymbleUp and Plus raise early-stage capital

Bullspree raises $1M in seed round

Bullspree, a learning platform for the stock market, has raised $1 million in a seed round of funding from the Desai Family Office, Promoters of IIFL Wealth, Pai Ventures, IVY Growth, and angel investors.





Founded in November 2020 by Dharmil Bavishi, Divyansh Mathur, and Harsh Dhanawat, Bullspree says its platform helps people master the art of trading and investment in a gamified manner. It had previously raised $500k from angel investors.

Bullspree founders (from left): Dharmil Bavishi, Divyansh Mathur and Harsh Dhanawat

NymbleUp raises Rs 3 crore in seed round

NymbleUp, a SaaS startup, has raised Rs 3 crore in a seed round of funding led by IvyCap Ventures and a high networth individual. The startup plans to use this capital for talent acquisition, technology development, and market expansion.





Founded in 2019 by Yogesh Bhatt, Manish Thakur, Alhad Pofali, the technology platform of NymbleUp helps organisations in workforce management. The startup says its AI-based solution helps organisations in managing the cost of labour while ensuring customer service and statutory guidelines are followed. It also offers solutions for digitising store tasks, audits, and expiry management.

NymbleUp founders: Yogesh Bhatt, Manish Thakur and Alhad Pofali

The global workforce management software market is valued at $7.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $9.93 billion by 2026, achieving a CAGR of 6.38% during the period.

Plus raises funding led by JITO Angel Network

Plus, a savings app, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by JITO Angel Network, with participation from Venture Catalyst, WeFounder Circle, and other high net-worth individuals.





Plus aims to use this new funding for product development and hiring new talent. The startup aims to achieve GMV/GTV of Rs 100 crore over 8-12 months.





Co-founded by Raj Parakh and Virendra Mishra, Plus is developing a fintech platform to enable homemakers to grow their savings. The app also assists customers in planning their jewellery purchases.