Giga Fun Studios, Trezi, Turns, and others raise early-stage funding rounds

Giga Fun Studios raises $2.4M in seed round

Bengaluru-based casual gaming startup Giga Fun Studios raised $2.4 million in a seed round led by Lumikai and ﻿Fireside Ventures﻿. All In Capital, ﻿Kettleborough VC﻿, and Riverwalk Holdings also participated in this round.





The company will utilise the funds to create a new benchmark in casual games built to high quality for Indian and global audiences.





“We believe that culture-themed casual games have the potential to unlock massive disruption in the gaming space in India. We’re excited to be partnering with Giga Fun Studios at an early stage, and look forward to supporting them with our deep gaming expertise and network on their mission to build a match3 engine that’ll allow them to build high-quality games,” said Justin Shriram Keeling, Founding General Partner of Lumikai.





Founded by Krishnendu Mukherjee, Rahul Daga, and Rahul Shekhar, the startup focuses on designing games with geo accessibility across the full game stack, including simple but compelling game loops, customised UI/UX design for domestic gamers, accessible pricing, and distribution via third-party app stores.

Trezi raises over $2M in Series A round

Metaverse platform ﻿Trezi﻿ raised over $2 million in its Series A funding round led by World V and ﻿YourNest Venture Capital﻿, along with ﻿Auxano Capital﻿ and ﻿She Capital﻿.





The company will utilise the funds to accelerate its platform development in the metaverse and its entry into high-potential new geographies.





“Trezi's product can immediately demonstrate how the future would look like on a decision taken today with regards to your building at large and interiors of your taste. This is done not just in the form of 2D or 3D images or videos but with an immersive environment, where one can virtually walk and take a tour. This in itself is very powerful and can emanate many other possibilities in the immediate future,” Shailesh Churiwala, Partner, World V, said.





Created in 2018 by Tithi and Gautam Tewari, Trezi is an immersive design communication and collaboration platform for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry, which allows users to leverage the power of immersive tech and metaverse.





It operates on a SaaS model and allows clients to upload architectural models for viewing, editing, and remote collaboration in real-time.





Trezi’s other investors include IAN Fund, Indian Angel Network, Rockstud Capital, and Stanford Angels, among others.

Showroom B2B closes $1.35M in seed round

Showroom B2B, an end-to-end supply chain platform in the fashion and apparel category, raised $1.35 million in a seed round led by Strive VC and ﻿Gemba Capital﻿. ﻿Titan Capital﻿, Panthera Peak Capital, ﻿PointOne Capital﻿, ﻿Bharat Founders Fund﻿, Relentless VC, and other marquee investors also participated in the round.





The startup will use the funds to open new experience stores, strengthen its technology infrastructure, build a seamless customer experience, expand its network of retailers and manufacturers, and add new innovations for Bharat and export markets.





“Showroom B2B is organising the massively long-tailed apparel supply chain in India with a simple promise - to provide a broad selection of apparel to retailers at competitive prices compared to unorganised channels. As a result of their demand-first product-led approach, they have seen rapid adoption across Tier II+ cities in India. We are thrilled to be partnering with Abhishek, Shubham, and the team on their journey,” Siddharth Verma, Principal at Strive VC, said.





Showroom B2B, started by Abhishek Dua and Shubham Gupta in 2021, combines digital and physical markets to offer a unique proposition to manufacturers and retailers.

Turns secures $500,000 pre-seed funding

Laundromat SaaS startup Turns raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding led by ﻿Better Capital﻿, PointOne Capital, and a set of angel investors.





Founded in 2022 by Sukanth Srivastav and Vishal Gupta, Turns helps laundromats deliver a modern experience to their users with a full-stack software and hardware-integrated solution. The founders build the startup using the learnings from another laundry startup they had built in India in 2015.





“Vertical SaaS is a massive opportunity that is being unlocked by a new generation of companies that bring a modern Uber and DoorDash-like experience to users across a wide range of verticals. Toast did it for restaurants and Turns is doing that for laundromats. We are excited to be ground zero partners to Sukanth and Vishal as they pursue this large vision,” Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, said.





Turns claims to have signed up over 50 laundromats and dry cleaners across eight countries, including the US, India, and UAE. The startup will primarily focus on the US market and is targeting 1,000 customers in the next 12-18 months.

Awaz raises pre-seed funding

AI-based app Awaz, run by jobtech startup True Voice Technologies, raised an undisclosed pre-seed funding round from angel investors, including Groww co-founders Lalit Keshre and Harsh Jain, actor Radhika Apte, and former CEO and Co-founder of Freecultr, Sujal Shah.





With this fundraise, the company aims to broaden its user and client base specifically in high-churn job profiles.





“For us, the funding is a vote of confidence from our investors on our novel approach to solving an age-old recruitment problem. In just under one month of launch, we have over 7,500 users on the Awaz app—a testament to a growing aspirant's need for a better solution for their job search and application needs,” Aniket Anand, Co-founder of Awaz, said.





Founded in December 2022 by Rachna Gothi, Aniket Anand, and Moulesh Kumar, Awaz aims to transform the way aspirants approach job search by offering video interviews as a part of the application process. It uses AI/ML algorithms to screen the applications and provide leads to recruiters.





Awaz plans to launch AI-generated interview feedback for its users to help them improve their communication skills and interview performance.





(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)