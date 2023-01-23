Menu
After layoffs, GoMechanic approaches Cars24, Spinny for potential buyout

By Pooja Malik
January 23, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 23 2023 13:29:19 GMT+0000
After layoffs, GoMechanic approaches Cars24, Spinny for potential buyout
The potential sell-off comes a week after GoMechanic laid off about 70% of its workforce and misled investors about its sales numbers and costs.
Sequoia and Softbank-backed ﻿GoMechanic﻿, which offers car washing and repair services, has approached car-selling marketplaces ﻿Cars24﻿ and ﻿Spinny﻿, among others, for a potential acquisition.


The founders have sent a proposal as a part of initial talks for a potential buyout to these two startups, Moneycontrol reported. GoMechanic has reached out to most of the players in the ecosystem, a source told the publication.


YourStory has not been able to independently verify this report.


The news about a potential sell-off comes a week after the company laid off about 70% of its workforce and misled investors about its sales numbers and costs. Amit Bhasin, the company's CEO admitted to tampering with financial reports without going into any specifics in a LinkedIn post.


GoMechanic inflated its sales numbers and showed lower expenses than it actually incurred in a recent pitch to SoftBank, YourStory earlier reported.

ALSO READ
GoMechanic’s unravelling raises questions over investors’ due diligence

The Gurgaon-based company was reportedly in talks with Softbank and Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional to raise $75-$80 million in funding at a $600-$650 million valuation.


The startup’s existing investors—Orios Venture Partners, Chiratae Ventures, and Sequoia Capital—have reappointed EY to probe the case.


GoMechanic last raised $420 million in a Series A round led by Tiger Global Management at a valuation of $285 million.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

