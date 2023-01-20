Google parent plans to lay off 12,000 workers worldwide

As tech layoffs intensify across companies, ﻿Google﻿ parent Alphabet also announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs, or 6 % of the workforce worldwide.





In an email, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees the job cuts will be affecting teams across the company, including recruiting and some corporate functions, as well as engineering and products teams.





"The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," he wrote in the email, reported Bloomberg.

These layoffs are expected to impact the US staff immediately. In other countries, the process will take longer due to local laws and practices, the tech giant told.

In accordance with the announcement, Pichai added that Google will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity."





He stated the company will pay its US employees in full during the notice period (minimum 60 days).





Google will also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks' salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU (Google Stock Units) vesting.





The company will pay 2022 bonuses and will allow employees to encash the remaining vacation time. It will also be offering six months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.





Outside the US, Google said it will support employees in line with local practices.