Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Government E-Marketplaces catching up with Amazon, Flipkart: Economic Survey 2022-23

By Sowmya Ramasubramanian
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 10:38:03 GMT+0000
Government E-Marketplaces catching up with Amazon, Flipkart: Economic Survey 2022-23
Micro, small, and medium enterprises have played a pivotal role in enhancing orders through GeM, with 57% of the total business coming through MSMEs.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Government E-Marketplaces (GeM), an initiative to boost ecommerce in India, logged orders worth Rs 1 lakh crore in fiscal year 2021-2022, and is on track to catch up with ecommerce companies ﻿Amazon﻿ and ﻿Flipkart﻿.

The value of all orders taken in FY22 grew 160% from the year before, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23. Micro, small, and medium enterprises have played a pivotal role in enhancing orders through GeM, with 57% of the total business coming through MSMEs.

“The government will focus on formalising the MSME sector to boost economic growth in the coming year,” Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said in a press briefing, signaling a direct impact on the growth of the ecommerce industry.

Launched in 2017, GeM facilitates online procurement of goods and services for various organisations and government departments through e-bidding, reverse e-auction, demand aggregation and other tools.

The survey noted that the GeM took a host of steps in FY22 to onboard products of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), tribal communities, artisans, weavers, and MSMEs. Female entrepreneurs across industries and regions contributed to 6% of the GeM’s total business.

B2B ecommerce to fuel online marketplace wave in next 5 years: Report

B2B ecommerce to fuel online marketplace wave in next 5 years: Report

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which was launched in several cities in beta mode last year, will remain crucial in democratising digital payments, enabling interoperability, and bringing down transaction costs, according to the survey.

The growth of ONDC along with other digital public goods like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and e-RUPI, will set the path for a stronger digital economy, the survey stated.

“With other initiatives like Co-WIN, e-RUPI, TReDS, Account Aggregators, ONDC, etc. at different stages of implementation, India has developed a unique and cogent digital story to tell. The journey is ongoing and there is much untapped potential in India's digital public infrastructure space,” the survey said.

The ONDC and the Account Aggregator framework are expected to open up avenues for ecommerce market access and credit availability for smaller businesses, besides strengthening economic growth in the medium term.

The Economic Survey, a crucial document released by the Finance Ministry before the Union Budget, summarises economic developments of the previous year and sets the growth path for the upcoming year.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BetterCommerce’s Vikram Saxena reveals his gameplan of empowering mid-level retailers with its headless commerce platform

Agritech startup Greenikk is building a digital ecosystem for banana farmers

Applications now open for Innovent 4.0 Top 10, a hunt for the most promising Industry 4.0 startups in India

Community Voices: How SenseGiz’s digital transformation solution helped a leading manufacturer track people and prevent mishaps

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s income doubles, profits tumble
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

Community Voices: How SenseGiz’s digital transformation solution helped a leading manufacturer track people and prevent mishaps

Applications now open for Innovent 4.0 Top 10, a hunt for the most promising Industry 4.0 startups in India

EV market likely to cross 1 Cr sales mark per annum by 2030: Economic Survey

India's EV, clean energy sectors need mineral policies to address supply chain issues: Economic Survey

Economic Survey proposes ways to bring back Indian startups domiciled abroad