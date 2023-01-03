HDFC Bank forms technology partnership with Microsoft

HDFC Bank, Microsoft form tech partnership

India’s largest private sector bank HDFC Bank has entered into a partnership with Microsoft as it embarks on a digital transformation journey, which will include its application portfolio, data landscape and security.





HDFC Bank will leverage Microsoft Azure to consolidate and modernise its enterprise data landscape through a Federated Data Lake to scale its information management capabilities across enterprise reporting, and advanced analytics using artificial intelligence.

As part of its Future Ready strategy, HDFC Bank is developing in-house IPs as well as partnering with several companies including FinTechs’ to co-create technology IPs. In addition, the bank will also leverage Microsoft Power Platform's low code, no code capabilities to set up an App Innovation and Automation Factory. The App Factory will enable the bank to migrate, modernize and transform its application portfolio.





“Our partnership with Microsoft is a part of our technology transformation agenda by investing in running the bank as well as building the bank of the future. At the heart of this is the ability to offer a neo-banking experience to our customers that is second to none. We are doing this by investing in proprietary IP as well through tie-ups like these,” said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, Group Head - Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, HDFC Bank.

Apollo Hospitals signs MoU with IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals have signed an MoU for collaborative research in the clinical application of AI and other areas of mutual interest in healthcare technology.





This collaboration is a formal recognition of the rapid convergence of healthcare and technology that is transforming the practice of medicine. Apollo Research and Innovations (ARI), a department of Apollo Hospitals has been engaged in medical research, innovation, health education, teaching and clinical deployment of AI for over two decades.

The signing of MoU between IIT Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals

According to Apollo Hospitals, the collaboration with IIT Kanpur will build on the foundation of ARI and expand the domain of research and development in healthcare technology.

Bharti Airtel rolls out 5G services in Indore

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore. The Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.





Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. The 5G Service will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.





Bharti Airtel has demonstrated the various use cases of 5G technology. These include 5G-powered hologram, 5G connected ambulances, and a private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity.

India Accelerator, ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle launches startup launchpad

India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator programme, today announced the launch of the i3 Launchpad, a programme created to nurture and co-innovate with the startup ecosystem in India. This has been developed in collaboration with ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys.





The objective of the i3 Launchpad is to support a community of entrepreneurs who are on a mission to create brands that can have a global impact. It is designed to help startups accelerate their success by leveraging mentorship, resources, and opportunities from Infosys Finacle, ICICI Bank, and India Accelerator (IA).





The program is open to startups across all industries and will onboard two cohorts a year, with a target of 12-18 startups in each cohort. Sectors in focus for the first cohort include fintech, enterprise tech and SaaS, proptech, wealthtech, sustainability and greentech, and insurtech. Founders can join a mix of remote and in-person group learning sessions.