Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

HDFC Bank forms technology partnership with Microsoft

By Team EnterpriseStory
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 13:52:40 GMT+0000
HDFC Bank forms technology partnership with Microsoft
Here’s your daily dose of key developments in the technology world of India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

HDFC Bank, Microsoft form tech partnership

India’s largest private sector bank HDFC Bank has entered into a partnership with Microsoft as it embarks on a digital transformation journey, which will include its application portfolio, data landscape and security.


HDFC Bank will leverage Microsoft Azure to consolidate and modernise its enterprise data landscape through a Federated Data Lake to scale its information management capabilities across enterprise reporting, and advanced analytics using artificial intelligence.

Microsoft

As part of its Future Ready strategy, HDFC Bank is developing in-house IPs as well as partnering with several companies including FinTechs’ to co-create technology IPs. In addition, the bank will also leverage Microsoft Power Platform's low code, no code capabilities to set up an App Innovation and Automation Factory. The App Factory will enable the bank to migrate, modernize and transform its application portfolio.


“Our partnership with Microsoft is a part of our technology transformation agenda by investing in running the bank as well as building the bank of the future. At the heart of this is the ability to offer a neo-banking experience to our customers that is second to none. We are doing this by investing in proprietary IP as well through tie-ups like these,” said Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, Group Head - Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, HDFC Bank.

Apollo Hospitals signs MoU with IIT Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals have signed an MoU for collaborative research in the clinical application of AI and other areas of mutual interest in healthcare technology.


This collaboration is a formal recognition of the rapid convergence of healthcare and technology that is transforming the practice of medicine. Apollo Research and Innovations (ARI), a department of Apollo Hospitals has been engaged in medical research, innovation, health education, teaching and clinical deployment of AI for over two decades.

apollo hosptial

The signing of MoU between IIT Kanpur and Apollo Hospitals

According to Apollo Hospitals, the collaboration with IIT Kanpur will build on the foundation of ARI and expand the domain of research and development in healthcare technology.

Bharti Airtel rolls out 5G services in Indore

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore. The Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.


Customers with 5G-enabled devices will be able to access high-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread. The 5G Service will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.


Bharti Airtel has demonstrated the various use cases of 5G technology. These include 5G-powered hologram, 5G connected ambulances, and a private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity.

India Accelerator, ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle launches startup launchpad

India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator programme, today announced the launch of the i3 Launchpad, a programme created to nurture and co-innovate with the startup ecosystem in India. This has been developed in collaboration with ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys.


The objective of the i3 Launchpad is to support a community of entrepreneurs who are on a mission to create brands that can have a global impact. It is designed to help startups accelerate their success by leveraging mentorship, resources, and opportunities from Infosys Finacle, ICICI Bank, and India Accelerator (IA).


The program is open to startups across all industries and will onboard two cohorts a year, with a target of 12-18 startups in each cohort. Sectors in focus for the first cohort include fintech, enterprise tech and SaaS, proptech, wealthtech, sustainability and greentech, and insurtech. Founders can join a mix of remote and in-person group learning sessions.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

SarvaGram raises $35M funding in Series C led by Elevar Equity

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

0% duty on cells, regulation on battery recycling, tax cuts on swapping: SMEV's asks of Budget 2023

Safex Chemicals plans to invest Rs 100 cr in its agritech arm in next 3-4 years

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 3, 2023)

Take a leap with the i3 Launchpad Program and achieve sustainable growth with tailored mentorship

SarvaGram raises $35M funding in Series C led by Elevar Equity