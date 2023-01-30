Manu Jain quits Xiaomi after nine-year tenure

Manu Jain, the global vice president of the ﻿Xiaomi﻿ Group, is leaving the company after nine years.





“These last nine years were truly phenomenal and I will forever cherish the love and support I have received from fans, partners, team members and friends. I am lucky to have experienced something so special that it makes saying this goodbye very hard,” Manu said in a statement.





“Over the next few months, I will take some time off, before taking up my next professional challenge," he added.





Manu played an important part in the company’s growth in India. He said that the company started as a one-person startup, working from a small office, and was the smallest among the hundreds of smartphone brands.

In his statement, Manu noted that within three years of his tenure with the company, “Xiaomi became the No 1 smartphone brand in India,”





“Our expanding scale of operations helped generate more than 50,000 jobs in India," he added.





“After building a strong team and business, I wished to help other markets with our learnings. With this intention, I moved abroad ~ 1.5 years ago (in July 2021), and subsequently joined the Xiaomi International team,” he said, adding, “I am proud of the strong India leadership team that continues to work independently and tirelessly.”





Manu joined ﻿Xiaomi﻿ in 2014. He served in various roles at the consumer electronics company and was appointed as the global VP in 2017. Prior to joining the company, he co-founded the fashion and lifestyle ecommerce portal Jabong.





“I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever-growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge,” Manu said.