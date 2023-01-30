Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Digital healthcare platform MFine's losses balloon to Rs 206 Cr in FY22

By Pooja Malik
January 30, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 30 2023 08:25:36 GMT+0000
Digital healthcare platform MFine's losses balloon to Rs 206 Cr in FY22
MFine, in September 2021, raised $48 million in a Series C round to build virtual hospitals and make high-quality healthcare more accessible and effective with the use of artificial intelligence and mobile technologies.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital healthcare startup ﻿mfine﻿ 's loss in FY 2021–22 doubled to Rs 206 crore following a similar increase in expenses as the company spent on acquisitions and expansions.


Standalone income surged to Rs 53.5 crore in FY22 from Rs 13.4 crore in the year prior. Gross expenses, however, increased to Rs 259 crore from Rs 116 crore.


Founded in 2017 by Prasad Kompalli and Ashutosh Lawania, Bengaluru-based MFine offers online doctor consultations. It has over three million users, and the platform says it is clocking over 300,000 transactions per month, including doctor consultations, e-pharmacies, diagnostic tests, and in-patient procedures.

ALSO READ
What healthcare industry is expecting from Budget 2023

In 2021, MFine raised $48 million in Series C to build virtual hospitals and make high-quality healthcare more accessible and effective with the use of AI (artificial intelligence) and mobile technologies. It has raised around $97 million so far and was last valued at $450 million.


The startup reportedly trimmed around 75% of its total workforce in 2022.


MFine has more than 6,000 doctors on its platform from over 700 reputed hospitals, practising across 35 specialties. 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

92% organisations think they need to reassure customer privacy: Cisco

Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism: Hindenburg on Adani "loot"

Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports, says media report

CPP Investments invests $205M in new IndoSpace real estate fund

Daily Capsule
Budget 2023: Expectations from India Inc
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

92% organisations think they need to reassure customer privacy: Cisco

Adani stocks fall sharply; Adani Transmission tumbles over 41% in 3 days

LetsTransport expenses doubled in FY 2022, losses mount

Sun Pharma acquires three anti-inflammation brands from Aksigen

CPP Investments invests $205M in new IndoSpace real estate fund

Tata Power ties up with Contour for blockchain-based digital trade finance network