Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

PM Gati Shakti initiative to help reduce logistic obstacles, increase efficiency: DPIIT Secy

By Press Trust of India
January 23, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 23 2023 09:34:07 GMT+0000
PM Gati Shakti initiative to help reduce logistic obstacles, increase efficiency: DPIIT Secy
All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG (network planning group), constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The PM GatiShakti initiative will play a significant role in reducing the logistics cost, increasing efficiency and benefitting businesses, a top government official said on Monday.


On October 13 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti-National Master Plan aimed at developing an integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.


All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing an investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the NPG (network planning group), constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative.


PM Gati Shakti "will play a significant role in reducing the logistic obstacles and increase logistics efficiency and benefit the businesses," Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said here at the inaugural session of B20 Inception Meeting, organised by industry body CII.

ALSO READ
PM Gati Shakti national master plan will help prevent cost overruns: Piyush Goyal

He also said that the PM GatiShakti portal has over 1,600 data layers related to subjects such as land, forest, mines and existing infrastructure.


The NPG has representations from various connectivity infrastructure ministries/departments involving their heads of network planning division for unified planning and integration of the proposals.


The PM Gati Shakti is aimed at breaking departmental silos and bringing in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to addressing the issues of multi-modal and last-mile connectivities.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato to rebrand 10-minute food delivery service, Instant

Investors from South Korea to participate in growth story of Indian startups

Meesho sellers protest over tightening products return policy: Report

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Daily Capsule
What VCs want from Budget 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon India launches Amazon Air cargo service in India

Investors from South Korea to participate in growth story of Indian startups

Meesho sellers protest over tightening products return policy: Report

Zomato to rebrand 10-minute food delivery service, Instant

After layoffs, GoMechanic approaches Cars24, Spinny for potential buyout

Globevestor co-founder's new micro-VC fund to focus on seed-stage Indian startups