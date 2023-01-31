Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Economic Survey proposes ways to bring back Indian startups domiciled abroad

By Aparajita Saxena
January 31, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 31 2023 09:32:58 GMT+0000
Economic Survey proposes ways to bring back Indian startups domiciled abroad
In a sign that India is becoming a more lucrative and robust startup ecosystem, regulators say they have noticed more startups headquartered abroad coming back to India.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

With easy access to capital from private equity and venture capital firms, more Indian startups are choosing to be headquartered in India than abroad, while those listed abroad are exploring a return home, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.

For startups, domiciling abroad has been relatively more lucrative in terms of access to external capital, friendly tax structures, and not having to wade through complex and uncertain regulatory environments. The Economic Survey calls the movement of Indian startups abroad "Flipping".

However, more recently, the government has observed that Indian startups headquartered abroad are making a beeline back home thanks to the country's burgeoning PE/VC ecosystem and the support regulated bodies are providing the ecosystem.

To encourage more companies to "reserve flip", the Economic Survey lists a few things regulated bodies and other stakeholders can do, including simplifying ESOP taxation and other taxes, making capital flows easier, facilitating collaborations with established private entities, and developing the incubation and funding landscape for social innovation and impact investing.
ALSO READ
Shifting from Singapore to India cost PhonePe investors Rs 8,000 Cr in taxes

"With solution-oriented strategies, startups will continue to be the messengers of India’s entrepreneurial dynamism," the Economic Survey said.

Last year, Flipkart﻿-owned ﻿﻿PhonePe﻿ announced moving all of its business from Singapore to India. Co-founder and CEO Sameer Nigam recently revealed that its investors paid almost Rs 8,000 crore in taxes.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BetterCommerce’s Vikram Saxena reveals his gameplan of empowering mid-level retailers with its headless commerce platform

Agritech startup Greenikk is building a digital ecosystem for banana farmers

Government E-Marketplaces catching up with Amazon, Flipkart: Economic Survey 2022-23

Applications now open for Innovent 4.0 Top 10, a hunt for the most promising Industry 4.0 startups in India

Daily Capsule
Zoomcar’s income doubles, profits tumble
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Adani Enterprises FPO fully subscribed

Community Voices: How SenseGiz’s digital transformation solution helped a leading manufacturer track people and prevent mishaps

Government E-Marketplaces catching up with Amazon, Flipkart: Economic Survey 2022-23

Applications now open for Innovent 4.0 Top 10, a hunt for the most promising Industry 4.0 startups in India

EV market likely to cross 1 Cr sales mark per annum by 2030: Economic Survey

India's EV, clean energy sectors need mineral policies to address supply chain issues: Economic Survey