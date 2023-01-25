Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

SEBI asks fintech platform PayMate India to refile IPO

By Sujata Sangwan
January 25, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 25 2023 10:07:00 GMT+0000
SEBI asks fintech platform PayMate India to refile IPO
The market regulator SEBI has returned the draft prospectus and advised the fintech company to re-file the document post applicable updates/revisions.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has returned the draft prospectus of the Rs 1,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mumbai-based fintech platform PayMate India. 


The company filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the regulatory body in May last year. The regulator has advised Paymate to refile it with certain updates. 


According to PTI, the company was asked to update DRHP with the final payment aggregator authorisation and other material updates, if any. The move may delay the company's initial share sale.

sebi
ALSO READ
B2B payments startup PayMate India files DRHP to raise Rs 1500 Cr

PayMate obtained in-principle approval from RBI for payment aggregator authorisation in December 2022.

“Based on the SEBI communication we have received and following our receipt of in-principle approval from RBI for the Payment Aggregator (PA) authorisation recently, we will be in a position to submit the mandatory SAR (System Audit report) by the first or second week of February,” the company said in a statement.

SAR is a part of the standard operating protocol to get the final approved PA authorisation. 


“We are confident of a quick turnaround by RBI; and thereafter refiling DRHP with relevant updates along with the RBI final approval,” Paymate India said.


The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,125 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 375 crore from its existing shareholders and promoters.  


In the OFS, promoters Ajay Adiseshan and Vishvanathan Subramanian will sell up to Rs 134.73 crore and Rs 3.29 crore, respectively. Institutional investor Lightbox Ventures will sell up to Rs 127.38 crore, Mayfield FVCI Ltd will sell up to Rs 15.66 crore, and RSP India Fund will sell up to Rs 2.74 crore. 


The offer also includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees. As of the date of the DRHP filing in May 2022, the promoter and promoter group held 66.7% of the company and the rest was held by public shareholders.

According to an update on the SEBI’s website, the regulator returned the company's DRHP on January 17, 2023, with advice to re-file the document post applicable updates/revisions.

PayMate is a B2B payment and services provider that digitises, automates, and streamlines business-to-business payments in supply chains. Its platform provides upgradation from traditional paper-based workflows to software-driven workloads with digital payment streams like digital invoicing and several complementary features. The company has a presence in India and the UAE, and is aiming to also expand across Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA).


Earlier this month, SEBI also returned the draft IPO papers of home-grown mobile maker Lava International and Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of hospitality unicorn OYO, and asked them to refile the documents with certain updates.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Google makes changes to Android, Google Play in India post CCI ruling

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google makes changes to Android, Google Play in India post CCI ruling

Shifting from Singapore to India cost PhonePe investors Rs 8,000 Cr in taxes

Digital currency to further bolster digital economy, says RBI

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

EV startup Ultraviolette's FY22 loss widens to Rs 1.81 Cr as expenses rise