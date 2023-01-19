Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 19, 2023)

Prodo strengthens leadership with ex-Amazon executives

Manufacturing startup ﻿Prodo﻿ has onboarded Saurabh Batra and Amit Goel to lead the company’s business and operations functions respectively.





Saurabh comes with 15 years of experience in category management, and marketing in both B2B and B2C domains across organisations like Amazon, Philips, and udaan. Amit, with 17 years of experience in building on-ground operations playbooks for companies, has worked across organisations such as Amazon, Flipkart, DHL, and LG Electronics.





The company, which is backed by ﻿Titan Capital﻿ , ﻿Inflection Point Ventures﻿ , and ﻿LetsVenture﻿ , said that the current leadership will help it expand its India base and also launch its exports arm.





Prodo, founded by Sameen Husain and Abhiroop Srivastava, started its operations in August 2021. It is an on-demand manufacturing and procurement platform that helps mid and large companies with their bulk manufacturing requirements.

iMerit appointments Parthasarathy NS as Board Member

AI data solutions firm iMerit announced the appointment of Parthasarathy NS as its new board member. He brings more than 35 years of technology experience to iMerit’s board.





Parthasarathy spearheads Mela Ventures as its Managing Partner and leads WeLive Foundation as a Director. Before this, he was a Co-founder at ﻿Mindtree﻿ .





iMerit provides data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises.

Parthasarathy NS, Board Member at iMerit.

Simplilearn Partners with IIT Kanpur for programme in ethical hacking

Edtech firm ﻿Simplilearn﻿ has partnered with IIT Kanpur for a professional certificate programme in Ethical Hacking And Penetration Testing.





This programme enables learners to acquire the required skill set to analyse system security through vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, and ethical hacking. It will also enable them to master essential skills through hands-on training in real-world cases.





Candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in a related field and basic knowledge of cybersecurity and programming to apply for this programme.





The programme will comprise masterclasses from IIT Kanpur faculty, hands-on experience with a capstone on industry relevant use-cases, interaction in live online classes by industry experts, skill building to become job-ready, access to integrated labs on Simplilearn’s LMS, programme completion certificate from IIT Kanpur and Simplilearn, and enrolment in Simplilearn’s JobAssist.

NextG Apex appoints Rajeev Ramachandran as CTO

Retail sales and execution company NextG Apex announced the appointment of Rajeev Ramachandran as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).





Rajeev will be responsible for surveilling the development of tech-led solutions to expand the business. He will enhance the capability of current technology at the company and furnish the missing piece of the inventory to complete the loop from production to consumers.





Rajeev has around 18 years of experience providing strategic, technical, and operations leadership. He has worked with several IT firms and banks including Zensar, IBM, ICICI, Standard Chartered, SBI, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI prudential and several others.

Koo App launches emotive advertising feature for brands

Microblogging platform ﻿Koo App﻿ has launched a new emotive feature that will convert the like button to a floating brand icon of the brand on clicking for 24 hours, improving exposure for advertisers.





This feature will be available for brands to engage with Koo’s users to celebrate festivals, events of national importance, product launches, important brand announcements, and special offers by brands.





“This feature will help brands build huge engagement with Koo users, and garner brand visibility,” Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO of Koo App said.





Koo claims to have more than 50 advertisers who are actively engaging from different sectors like BFSI, gaming, fintech, B2C, D2C commerce, food and grocery, OTT, and astrology apps.

Mayank Bidawatka and Apramaya R

Paytail Partners with HDB Financial Services

﻿Paytail﻿ has partnered with HDB Financial Services Ltd. (HDBFS) to offer loans on lifestyle products such as bicycles, EVs, mobile devices, consumer durables and kitchen appliances.





The duo said that the partnership would aid customers with instant digital finance for in-store purchases with an option to pay for the product in easy instalments. The loan amount ranges from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,00,000, with EMI tenures of up to 24 months.





(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)