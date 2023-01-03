Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 3, 2023)

SUGAR Cosmetics onboards former Nykaa CHRO Nirav Jagad as new Chief People Officer

Premium beauty brand ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿ appoints Nirav Jagad as Chief People Officer (CPO) to oversee all aspects of SUGAR’s talent and culture initiatives.

Nirav Jagad, CPO, SUGAR Cosmetics





In this role, Nirav will drive strategic and transformational results while working closely with the leadership of the company and its diverse cross-functional team across India.





This would include overall people operations, employee well-being and culture building with a tech-driven employee experience and talent value proposition.





Before joining SUGAR Cosmetics, Nirav was part of the leadership team that scaled Nykaa through back-to-back years of steep growth.





With experience spanning various sectors like ecommerce, consulting, manufacturing, and infrastructure, Nirav has worked with Randstad, Cerebrus Consultants, IL&FS, and Nykaa. He has also been an advisor to assist early-stage startups with scaling.





YES Bank, Falcon partners to tap into embedded finance market

﻿Yes Bank﻿ has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup Falcon to tap into the rapidly growing embedded finance market.





The partnership will enable YES Bank to provide customers with tailor-made financial solutions by leveraging Falcon's wide suite of products, backed by technological infrastructure.





“YES Bank has always been at the forefront of adopting digital initiatives that help us provide customers with a rewarding banking experience," Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, YES Bank, said. "Our partnership with Falcon aligns with this approach as it empowers the bank to create innovative propositions within shorter time periods without compromising on quality and convenience."

India Accelerator joins hands with ICICI Bank, Infosys Finacle to promote the startup ecosystem in India

﻿India Accelerator﻿, a seed-stage accelerator programme, launched the I3 Launchpad, developed in collaboration with ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys.





The I3 Launchpad aims to support a community of entrepreneurs on a mission to create brands that can have a global impact. It is designed to help startups accelerate their success by leveraging mentorship, resources, and opportunities from Infosys Finacle, ICICI Bank, and India Accelerator (IA).

The programme is open to startups across all industries and will onboard two cohorts a year, with a target of 12-18 startups in each cohort. Sectors in focus for the first cohort include fintech, enterprise tech and SaaS, proptech, wealthtech, sustainability and greentech, and insurtech.





Founders can join a mix of remote and in-person group learning sessions. Startups who wish to apply can learn more at the I3 Launchpad website.

IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 Cr via secured NCDs

IIFL Finance, a non-banking financial company, will open a public issue of secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on January 6, 2023, to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore for business growth. The NCDs offer up to 9% yield and a high degree of safety.





The Fairfax-backed company will issue secured redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 100 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 900 crore (aggregating to a total of Rs 1,000 crore).





The IIFL NCDs offer the highest effective yield of 9% per annum for a tenor of 60 months. The NCDs are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months. The frequency of interest payment is available on a monthly, annual, and at-maturity basis for 60 months tenor, while for other tenors, it is available on an annual and at-maturity basis.





