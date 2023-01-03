Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 3, 2023)

By Trisha Medhi
January 03, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 03 2023 10:11:55 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 3, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

SUGAR Cosmetics onboards former Nykaa CHRO Nirav Jagad as new Chief People Officer

Premium beauty brand ﻿SUGAR Cosmetics﻿ appoints Nirav Jagad as Chief People Officer (CPO) to oversee all aspects of SUGAR’s talent and culture initiatives.

Nirav Jagad, CPO, SUGAR Cosmetics

Nirav Jagad, CPO, SUGAR Cosmetics


In this role, Nirav will drive strategic and transformational results while working closely with the leadership of the company and its diverse cross-functional team across India.


This would include overall people operations, employee well-being and culture building with a tech-driven employee experience and talent value proposition.


Before joining SUGAR Cosmetics, Nirav was part of the leadership team that scaled Nykaa through back-to-back years of steep growth.


With experience spanning various sectors like ecommerce, consulting, manufacturing, and infrastructure, Nirav has worked with Randstad, Cerebrus Consultants, IL&FS, and Nykaa. He has also been an advisor to assist early-stage startups with scaling.


ALSO READ
A beauty subscription startup led to the launch of cosmetics brand SUGAR

YES Bank, Falcon partners to tap into embedded finance market

﻿Yes Bank﻿ has partnered with Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) startup Falcon to tap into the rapidly growing embedded finance market.


The partnership will enable YES Bank to provide customers with tailor-made financial solutions by leveraging Falcon's wide suite of products, backed by technological infrastructure.


“YES Bank has always been at the forefront of adopting digital initiatives that help us provide customers with a rewarding banking experience," Anita Pai, Chief Operating Officer, YES Bank, said. "Our partnership with Falcon aligns with this approach as it empowers the bank to create innovative propositions within shorter time periods without compromising on quality and convenience."

India Accelerator joins hands with ICICI Bank, Infosys Finacle to promote the startup ecosystem in India

﻿India Accelerator﻿, a seed-stage accelerator programme, launched the I3 Launchpad, developed in collaboration with ICICI Bank and Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys.


The I3 Launchpad aims to support a community of entrepreneurs on a mission to create brands that can have a global impact. It is designed to help startups accelerate their success by leveraging mentorship, resources, and opportunities from Infosys Finacle, ICICI Bank, and India Accelerator (IA).

India Accelerator

The programme is open to startups across all industries and will onboard two cohorts a year, with a target of 12-18 startups in each cohort. Sectors in focus for the first cohort include fintech, enterprise tech and SaaS, proptech, wealthtech, sustainability and greentech, and insurtech.


Founders can join a mix of remote and in-person group learning sessions. Startups who wish to apply can learn more at the I3 Launchpad website.

IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 1,000 Cr via secured NCDs

IIFL Finance, a non-banking financial company, will open a public issue of secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on January 6, 2023, to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore for business growth. The NCDs offer up to 9% yield and a high degree of safety.


The Fairfax-backed company will issue secured redeemable NCDs aggregating to Rs 100 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 900 crore (aggregating to a total of Rs 1,000 crore).


The IIFL NCDs offer the highest effective yield of 9% per annum for a tenor of 60 months. The NCDs are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months, and 60 months. The frequency of interest payment is available on a monthly, annual, and at-maturity basis for 60 months tenor, while for other tenors, it is available on an annual and at-maturity basis.


(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OTT platform STAGE raises Rs 40 Cr led by Blume Ventures

Ex-Bharatpe co-founder Bhavik Koladiya takes charge as CEO of OTPless

SarvaGram raises $35M funding in Series C led by Elevar Equity

Making products to soothe her daughter’s eczema led this founder to launch organic brand Vilvah

Daily Capsule
CarDekho﻿ narrows loss in FY22
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

0% duty on cells, regulation on battery recycling, tax cuts on swapping: SMEV's asks of Budget 2023

Safex Chemicals plans to invest Rs 100 cr in its agritech arm in next 3-4 years

Take a leap with the i3 Launchpad Program and achieve sustainable growth with tailored mentorship

SarvaGram raises $35M funding in Series C led by Elevar Equity

Empathy, education, empowerment–Bengaluru Design Festival panel offers tips on designing for the next billion users

BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to transition to Strategic Advisor