Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 9, 2023)

The Good Glamm Group extends partnership with Delhivery

﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿ said it has extended its partnership with ﻿Delhivery﻿ to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase its customer satisfaction.





Delhivery has been Good Glamms long-standing supply chain partner. Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries.





As the D2C brand looked to accelerate sales from Tier 1 and 2 cities, it leveraged Delhivery’s pan-India network to reach Tier 3 and 4 markets, where Delhivery has a strong presence. The two companies have accelerated their partnership on technology as well.

Google-backed Adda247 appoints Chandan Singh as the new Co-founder

Google-backed ﻿Adda247﻿ elevated Chandan Singh to Co-founder from being the company’s Chief Product Officer. This change in the leadership team has been made based on his contribution and commitment to the company’s vision.





Chandan Singh who joined Adda247 in 2019 as VP-Product, has played a pivotal role in building the product side of the business. In 2020, he was promoted to the position of Chief Product Office and has now been elevated to the Co-founder of the company. In his current capacity, Singh will be responsible for handling product, growth, analytics and digital marketing for the company.

Eucloid partners with Databricks

Eucloid has partnered with ﻿Databricks﻿ to offer Databricks' Lakehouse Platform to its Fortune 500 clients.





With Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform, Eucloid’s clients can address multiple data challenges through a single interface, including streaming data ingestion, data governance, data pipelines, machine learning operations, and data visualization.





Under the partnership, Eucloid will build customisable solutions to solve specific industry use cases on the top of the Databricks platform. Additionally, the firm will be lending its business consulting and data engineering capabilities to customers’ Databricks implementations.





Furthermore, to meet the future increase in demand for Databricks professionals, Eucloid has set up an in-house Databricks academy, which will get data analysts, scientists and engineers trained and certified on the Databricks platform.





Weber Drivetrain Partners with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology

Weber Drivetrain, an EV startup entered into a strategic Technology Transfer partnership with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology.





Under this collaboration, Weber Drivetrain has committed to the complete Make in India manufacturing of Controller and BMS for electric two-wheeler vehicles. Wuxi Lingbo has granted Weber Drivetrain two innovative patent technologies along with all design, architecture, layout, hardware designs, and software, ushering in a new phase of development in the Indian EV market. The EV startup is all geared up to market its set of products by January 2023.

Garuda Aerospace signs an MoU with Rallis India Limited

﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿ has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rallis India Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and, a leading player in the agriculture industry.





Rallis will supply pesticides and crop nutrients to Garuda Aerospace for a pilot demonstration and spraying of pesticides on fields through drones mainly in the state of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.





This partnership between Garuda Kisan drones and Rallis India will help leverage the key strengths of both parties. The drone pilots will conduct demonstrations on approximately 1,000 acres of land on crops such as paddy, onion, bengal gram, wheat, and vegetables. This drone-based solution will also enable businesses to achieve their sustainability goals by helping drive the efficient use of resources.





