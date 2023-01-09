Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 9, 2023)

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 09, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 09 2023 11:58:18 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 9, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday, January 9, 2023.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Good Glamm Group extends partnership with Delhivery

﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿ said it has extended its partnership with ﻿Delhivery﻿ to implement end-to-end supply chain solutions and increase its customer satisfaction. 


Delhivery has been Good Glamms long-standing supply chain partner. Starting from express parcel services, the Good Glamm Group now leverages the full suite of supply chain solutions, including warehousing and transportation across part-truckload freight, full-truckload freight, and last-mile customer deliveries.


As the D2C brand looked to accelerate sales from Tier 1 and 2 cities, it leveraged Delhivery’s pan-India network to reach Tier 3 and 4 markets, where Delhivery has a strong presence. The two companies have accelerated their partnership on technology as well.

ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs plans to layoff about 3,200 employees this week: Report

Google-backed Adda247 appoints Chandan Singh as the new Co-founder

Google-backed ﻿Adda247﻿ elevated Chandan Singh to Co-founder from being the company’s Chief Product Officer. This change in the leadership team has been made based on his contribution and commitment to the company’s vision.


Chandan Singh who joined Adda247 in 2019 as VP-Product, has played a pivotal role in building the product side of the business. In 2020, he was promoted to the position of Chief Product Office and has now been elevated to the Co-founder of the company. In his current capacity, Singh will be responsible for handling product, growth, analytics and digital marketing for the company.

ALSO READ
Loan fraud case: Bombay HC grants bail to Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar

Eucloid partners with Databricks

Eucloid has partnered with ﻿Databricks﻿ to offer Databricks' Lakehouse Platform to its Fortune 500 clients. 


With Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform, Eucloid’s clients can address multiple data challenges through a single interface, including streaming data ingestion, data governance, data pipelines, machine learning operations, and data visualization.


Under the partnership, Eucloid will build customisable solutions to solve specific industry use cases on the top of the Databricks platform. Additionally, the firm will be lending its business consulting and data engineering capabilities to customers’ Databricks implementations.


Furthermore, to meet the future increase in demand for Databricks professionals, Eucloid has set up an in-house Databricks academy, which will get data analysts, scientists and engineers trained and certified on the Databricks platform.


ALSO READ
Paytm super apps biz scales new peak; loan disbursements surge 357% in Q3

Weber Drivetrain Partners with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology

Weber Drivetrain, an EV startup entered into a strategic Technology Transfer partnership with China-based Wuxi Lingbo Electronic Technology.


Under this collaboration, Weber Drivetrain has committed to the complete Make in India manufacturing of Controller and BMS for electric two-wheeler vehicles. Wuxi Lingbo has granted Weber Drivetrain two innovative patent technologies along with all design, architecture, layout, hardware designs, and software, ushering in a new phase of development in the Indian EV market. The EV startup is all geared up to market its set of products by January 2023.

ALSO READ
Loans worth Rs 1,550 Cr disbursed to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs; FM asks women to form FPOs, avail credit

Garuda Aerospace signs an MoU with Rallis India Limited

﻿Garuda Aerospace﻿ has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rallis India Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and, a leading player in the agriculture industry.


Rallis will supply pesticides and crop nutrients to Garuda Aerospace for a pilot demonstration and spraying of pesticides on fields through drones mainly in the state of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.


This partnership between Garuda Kisan drones and Rallis India will help leverage the key strengths of both parties. The drone pilots will conduct demonstrations on approximately 1,000 acres of land on crops such as paddy, onion, bengal gram, wheat, and vegetables. This drone-based solution will also enable businesses to achieve their sustainability goals by helping drive the efficient use of resources.


(The copy will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Senior care startup Athulya raises Rs 77 Cr from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

Daily Capsule
Bridging SME credit gap on blockchain
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

PM to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts

Plugin Alliance’s first annual conclave Innovent 4.0 will help shape the Industry 4.0 ecosystem in India

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India

Senior care startup Athulya raises Rs 77 Cr from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure