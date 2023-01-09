Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Paytm super apps biz scales new peak; loan disbursements surge 357% in Q3

By Ayshwaria Lakshmi
January 09, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 09 2023 06:19:40 GMT+0000
Paytm super apps biz scales new peak; loan disbursements surge 357% in Q3
Cumulative loans for the December quarter were up by 137% at 10.5 million.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

﻿Paytm﻿﻿'s ﻿loan distribution business surged 357% to Rs 9,958 crore in the financial third quarter, even as the fintech giant registered sustained growth in payments and customer engagement on its super app.


The value of loans disbursed in December alone surged 330% year-on-year to Rs 3,665 crore, One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, said in a filing with the stock exchanges. The company had earlier reported a 374% year-on-year increase in loans disbursed to Rs 6,292 crore for October and November.


One97 shares were up 2.10% at Rs 562.95 at 11.20 am on Monday.


Paytm also said consumer engagement for its super app was at its highest, with 85 million average monthly transaction users in the December quarter, up 32% from the corresponding year-earlier period.

ALSO READ
Paytm posts 374% y-o-y growth in loans for Oct-Nov

Growth in payments

"Our focus over the past few quarters continues to be on payment volumes that generate profitability for us, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential," the company said in the filing.


Merchant payment volumes processed on Paytm's platform in the December quarter aggregated to Rs 3.46 lakh crore, or $42 billion, a 38% growth from the year-earlier period.


The company has seen massive growth in the offline payments space, with 5.8 million merchants now subscribing to its payments devices, expanding from 2 million devices a year earlier.


"With our subscription-as-a-service model, the strong adoption of devices drives higher payment volumes and subscription revenues, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," the company said in the filing.

ALSO READ
Paytm Payments Bank gets RBI approval to appoint Surinder Chawla as CEO: Report

On Saturday, Paytm Payments Bank had received the Reserve Bank of India's approval to appoint Surinder Chawla, the current Head of Branch Banking, India, at RBL Bank, as its new chief executive officer.


Last month, the company had announced a buyback of about 1 crore equity shares of Rs 850 crore at a maximum price of Rs 810 per share.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Virohan raises $7M led by Blume Ventures

Senior care startup Athulya raises Rs 77 Cr from Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

Daily Capsule
Bridging SME credit gap on blockchain
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meta appoints former Tata CLiQ CEO Vikas Purohit as Head of Global Business Group in India

PM to hold pre-Budget meeting with economists, experts

Plugin Alliance’s first annual conclave Innovent 4.0 will help shape the Industry 4.0 ecosystem in India

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (January 9, 2023)

Paytm founder may not be eligible for ESOPs, says proxy advisory firm

QWQER: How a new-age delivery platform became a crowd favourite in India