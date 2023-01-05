TCS Research Scholar programme to include PhD aspirants

TCS Research Scholar Programme to now support PhD aspirants

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that its TCS Research Scholar Programme has been expanded to support PhD aspirants across the top 100 institutes in India. This is expected to give a significant boost to the programme’s objective of nurturing the computer science research ecosystem in the country.





The expanded programme now offers a package of over Rs 47 lakh per scholar for research-related activities such as paper presentations and conference attendance. An addition to the scheme is the enhanced stipend to accommodate overseas study for up to six months for eligible research scholars.





In the past 10 years, the TCS Research Scholar Programme has offered this scholarship to over 350 scholars from 45 premier institutes and produced over 2,000 publications. The scholars have benefited from mentorships by, and presentations to, TCS researchers. These scholars are now part of academic and industrial research programmes and are also in entrepreneurial pursuits.





The TCS Research Scholar Programme is funded by TCS Foundation as part of TCS’ Corporate Social Responsibility.

Job openings in data privacy segment set to increase: survey

A survey has revealed that job opportunities in the field of data privacy are expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. Tsaaro, a data privacy and cybersecurity services provider, noted that as the volume of data on the internet increases, so does the anxiety about data privacy.





LinkedIn has over 119,000 available listings for data privacy employment. Glassdoor presently lists over 85,000 open positions, and privacy professionals saw an increase of 22% in compensation, generally commanding around $20,000 to $30,000 more per year for the same roles.

According to the ISACA survey, both legal/compliance (46% of respondents) and technical privacy roles (55% of respondents) at enterprises are understaffed, and the issue has only worsened since last year. 41% also report that the biggest challenge in forming a privacy programme is a lack of competent resources.





Tsaaro CEO Akarsh Singh said, "With people progressively migrating online, data privacy is frequently a major concern when adopting new technologies and so is the demand for professionals to resolve such constraints.”

Allegis Group appoints new India head

Global HR firm Allegis Group has appointed Venkat Shastry as the new India Regional Managing Director. Venkat comes with over two decades of experience in talent and leadership consulting having worked with global executive search firms, besides stints as an entrepreneur in the talent space.





In his last stint, Venkat was a partner at executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles in India responsible for technology and services practices. Prior to this, he was with Korn Ferry as office managing director based in Bengaluru. He was part of the founding team at Stanton Chase India and People One Consulting, which were acquired by Recruit Holdings and Adecco, respectively.





Allegis is a $14.5 billion organisation with a presence in over 500+ global locations. Over the last 15 years, Allegis Group in India has served global customers, with over 8,000 employees and owns brands like TEKsystems, Actalent, Allegis Global Solutions, and Aston Carter.





As part of Allegis, Venkat will be responsible for overall business in India with a focus on revenue, profitability, and customer excellence. He will strengthen partner relationships and engage proactively with the local ecosystem.