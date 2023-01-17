Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature

By Press Trust of India
January 17, 2023, Updated on : Tue Jan 17 2023 14:18:29 GMT+0000
WEF launches initiative to unlock $3T a year for climate and nature
With the energy and cost of living crises, the ambition of steering the planet towards a 1.5-degree Celsius warming pathway hangs in the balance, the WEF said.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The World Economic Forum on Tuesday launched the Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA) to help unlock the $3 trillion of financing needed each year to reach net-zero, reverse nature loss, and restore biodiversity by 2050.


The global initiative to fund and grow new and existing public, private, and philanthropic partnerships (PPPPs) is supported by more than 45 partners, including HCL Technologies, through its chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.


With the energy and cost of living crises, the ambition of steering the planet towards a 1.5-degree Celsius warming pathway hangs in the balance, the WEF said.


Meanwhile, the recent agreement at the UN Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP15) in Montreal to conserve 30% of all Earth and sea looks bold but fragile in the face of a rising biodiversity crisis.


"Current funding is slow and inadequate, and a new approach is needed to get capital flowing. Philanthropic giving can address this, with unique qualities not found in other financings: it is nimble, more tolerant of risks, and is driven by values and long-term outcomes rather than quarterly returns," the WEF said.


"We are at a tipping point in our efforts to put the planet back on track to meet our climate ambitions. To reach the speed and scale required to heal the Earth's systems. We need to unlock not only private capital and government funds but also the philanthropy sector as a truly catalytic force to achieve the necessary acceleration," WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said.


GAEA's growing body of philanthropic partners includes Active Philanthropy, the African Climate Foundation, Andre Hoffmann Family Office, the Arab Foundations Forum, Bezos Earth Fund, BMW Foundation, and Children's Investment Fund Foundation.


It also includes the Clean Air Fund, Climate Leadership Initiative, ClimateWorks Foundation, Eleven Eleven Foundation, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Growald Climate Fund, IKEA Foundation, Laudes Foundation, Noa's Ark Foundation, United Nations Foundation, the Wellcome Trust, WINGS, and Workday Foundation.


Individuals, academic institutions, companies, and public sector organisations supporting the initiative include Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership and HCL Tech through their chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.


Philanthropic financing for climate mitigation has risen in recent years, but still represents less than 2% of total philanthropic giving, estimated at $810 billion in 2021.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Can NRIs start up in India? How realistic is this dream?

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Daily Capsule
Inside gaming studios’ new lobby
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Ecommerce market in India to hit $165B, D2C brands to clock $50B in sales by 2025: Report

Taiwan's Gogoro, India's Belrise to invest $2.5B for battery swapping stations in Maharashtra

WEF establishes purpose-driven metaverse to tackle world's most pressing challenges

Partner with India to make world healthier place: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Darwinbox, NeoGrowth, Chara, others raise capital

Prath Ventures raises Rs 50 Cr in first close of Rs 225 Cr maiden fund