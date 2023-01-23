Menu
Zomato to rebrand 10-minute food delivery service, Instant

By Pooja Malik
January 23, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 23 2023 14:09:05 GMT+0000
Zomato to rebrand 10-minute food delivery service, Instant
The company denied it was shutting the service, instead insisting that it was working on a new menu with its restaurant partners.
Online food delivery platform ﻿Zomato﻿ is rebranding its 10-minute food-delivery service, Zomato Instant, the company said, adding that it is working on a new menu with its restaurant partners.


The service, launched in March, targeted ultra quick deliveries by stocking at its so-called finishing stations bestseller items from 20-30 dishes across various restaurants, factoring in demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.


The Economic Times, citing unnamed sources, reported that Zomato was shutting the service and pivoting to a new product, and was experimenting with low-volume packed meals.


Zomato denied this.


"Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business," a spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement. "All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision."

Zomato stock declines 5% in morning trade

Edited by Akanksha Sarma and Feroze Jamal

