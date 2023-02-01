As many as 47.8 Cr Jan Dhan accounts opened says FM Sitharaman

As many as 47.8 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened so far.

The Jan Dhan Yojana was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address in 2014, and it was launched on August 28 in the same year.

The National Rural Livelihood Mission has achieved remarkable success by mobilising rural women into 1 lakh SHGs (self help groups). As per Finance Minister Sitharaman, 47.8 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is the national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services—savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance and pension in an affordable manner.

She also informed that 9.6 crore LPG connections and 220 crore COVID-19 vaccines for 102 crore people have been administered.

On tourism, she said that there is a large potential in the tourism sector and promotion of tourism needs to be taken up in mission mode.

Green growth efforts would also help reduce carbon intensity and create green job opportunities, Finance Minister Sitharaman added.