Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

About 48 crore PANs linked to Aadhaar so far: CBDT chairperson

By Press Trust of India
February 05, 2023, Updated on : Sun Feb 05 2023 12:49:34 GMT+0000
About 48 crore PANs linked to Aadhaar so far: CBDT chairperson
A circular issued by the CBDT said once a PAN becomes inoperative, an individual shall be liable to all the consequences under the I-T Act and will have to suffer a number of implications
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

About 48 crore individual Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), out of the total 61 crore issued till now, have been linked with Aadhaar till date and those who do not link it by the declared deadline of March 31 will not get benefits while undertaking various business and tax-related activities, CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta said.

The government has made the linkage of the two databases mandatory and declared that those individual PANs that are not attached to the Aadhaar by the end of this financial year (March 31, 2023) will be rendered inoperative.

A fee of Rs 1,000 will be payable for those who want to link their PAN and Aadhaar between now and March 31.

"There are about 61 crore individual PANs issued till now and out of this, around 48 crore have been seeded with Aadhaar. The difference is around 13 crore now, including the exempt category, and we hope the rest will also be linked by the end date," Gupta told PTI in a post-Budget interview.

We have undertaken a number of public campaigns and have extended the deadline many times urging taxpayers to link the two...those category of taxpayers who are required to do so but do not link them, will stand to lose tax benefits as their PANs will not be valid after March, he said.

The CBDT chief said the Budget announcement of making PAN a "common identifier" will be "beneficial" for the business sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech made on February 1, had said that PAN will now be a common identifier for business establishments for digital systems of government agencies.

A circular issued by the CBDT on March 30 said once a PAN becomes inoperative, an individual shall be liable to all the consequences under the Act (I-T Act) and will have to suffer a number of implications like:

The person shall not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN; pending returns will not be processed; pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs; pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative and tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate.

"In addition to the above, the tax payer might face difficulty at various other fora like banks and other financial portals, as PAN is one of the important KYC (know your customer) criterion for all kinds of financial transaction," the circular said.

Few categories of taxpayers are, however, exempted from undertaking this linkage.

ALSO READ
Aadhaar e-KYC transactions jump 18.53% to 84.8 Cr in Q3FY23

The 'exempt category', according to notification issued by the Union finance ministry in May 2017, are those individuals residing in the states/UTs of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya; a non-resident as per the Income-tax Act, 1961; of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year and a person not a citizen of India.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) frames policy for the I-T department.

While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India, PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the IT Department to a person, firm or entity.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

UPI transaction value touches Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January: NPCI data

Why are B2B SaaS companies giving up on the Indian markets?

InMobi Co-founder Piyush Shah on building India’s first unicorn

How Suhana Spices became a new-age food brand from being a traditional family-owned business

Daily Capsule
Legacy on social media
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

UPI transaction value touches Rs 12.98 lakh crore in January: NPCI data

FMCG makers see green shoots of revival in rural market, increase marketing spends

RBI likely to settle for 25 basis points repo rate hike: Experts

Govt blocks 232 foreign apps for gambling, money laundering

Pakistan's former military ruler General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai: Reports

‘Failure kicks out the ego’ – insights and inspiration for the exciting journey of creativity