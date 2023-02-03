Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ant Group’s Douglas Feagin resigns from Paytm Board

By Team YS
February 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 03 2023 05:24:25 GMT+0000
Ant Group’s Douglas Feagin resigns from Paytm Board
Feagin had joined the Paytm board in June 2021, ahead of its initial public offering worth $2.3 billion. He had stepped in to replace Ant Group Chairman and Chief Executive Jing Xiandong.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Douglas Feagin, Senior Vice President at Ant Group, has resigned as Non- Executive, Non-Independent Director on the board of Paytm Group, the fintech company said in an exchange filing Friday. 

China-headquartered Alibaba Group’s firm Ant Financial holds around 25% stake in the company.  

Feagin had joined the Paytm board in June 2021, ahead of its initial public offering worth $2.3 billion. He had stepped in after Ant Group Chairman and Chief Executive Jing Xiandong put down his papers along with five other senior executives, following which the company’s board underwent a major reshuffle.  

“In recognition of the company’s growth as a publicly-listed company and the maturity of the business, at the request of the nominating shareholder, I hereby resign from my position as a director on the Board of Directors of Paytm,” Feagin’s resignation letter reads. 

Alibaba Group last month sold around 3% stake in Paytm for Rs 1,031 crore through a block deal. Its affiliate Ant Financial, however, did not dilute its stake in Paytm and continues to hold around 25% stake in the company. Alibaba held a 6.26% stake in the firm as of September 2022.

In January, Paytm had reported to exchanges that it disbursed 3.7 million loans worth Rs 3,665 crore in December, up 330% year-on-year.

For the December quarter, its total disbursements jumped 357% to Rs 9,958 crore. Monthly transacting users jumped 32% to 85 million in December from 65 million a year earlier. Gross merchandise value processed through the platform increased 38% year-on-year in December to Rs 3.64 lakh crore.

Paytm stocks were trading 1.37% lower at Rs 538.40 apiece in early trading Friday, while the broader Nifty and Sensex indices were marginally higher.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Public procurement via GeM portal crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Retaining customers with gamification, Loop Subscriptions is one-upping US competitors

Google parent Alphabet reports fourth consecutive drop in quarterly profit

BYJU’S lays off 1,000 employees

Daily Capsule
BYJU’S lays off 1,000 employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How the Academia Industry Training programme serves as a launchpad for Swiss and Indian startups

Recognised startups not to face impact of proposed changes in income tax laws: DPIIT secretary

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms launches programme to boost pandemic preparedness

Public procurement via GeM portal crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore so far this fiscal

Google parent Alphabet reports fourth consecutive drop in quarterly profit

How to leverage emerging tech to optimise marketing strategy