BVR Subrahmanyam appointed NITI Aayog CEO, Parameswaran lyer named World Bank ED

By Press Trust of India
February 20, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 20 2023 14:53:53 GMT+0000
BVR Subrahmanyam appointed NITI Aayog CEO, Parameswaran lyer named World Bank ED
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said.
Former IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam was on Monday appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NITI Aayog replacing Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Iyer, who was working as NITI Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years, it said.

Iyer will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said.

Ex Niti Aayog VC says India’s economy to grow at 6% in 2023-24

Subrahmanyam is a 1987 batch IAS officer who had previously served as Commerce Secretary with the Central government. Prior to that, he had been the Principal Secretary - Finance department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Subrahmanyam has previously served in the Prime Minister's Office - under both Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi. In between his stints at the PMO office he had worked with the World Bank.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

