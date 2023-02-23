Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Ekart takes a shot at serving third-party businesses, again

By Payal Ganguly
February 23, 2023, Updated on : Thu Feb 23 2023 09:13:51 GMT+0000
Ekart takes a shot at serving third-party businesses, again
Flipkart's logistics arm Ekart is looking to offer end-to-end supply chain services to third-party businesses besides serving in-house demand from Flipkart and Myntra. It had rolled out a similar service back in 2014.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ecommerce giant ﻿Flipkart﻿'s in-house logistics arm Ekart has launched its warehousing-as-a-service for brands, manufacturers, and retailers across industries. The logistics provider will offer end-to-end supply chain solutions to businesses, including warehouse space, order management, integrated logistics, and inventory management.

Ekart launched the service for over 20 categories, onboarding brands and manufacturers from mobile phones and international and domestic apparel brands. It will also look to add categories besides the ones operated by Flipkart, said Mani Bhushan, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Ekart.

Further, in March, it will open its logistics services to white goods companies. Now, Ekart handles logistics for 80-plus categories for its group companies ﻿Flipkart﻿ and ﻿Myntra﻿

“Same time last year, we wanted to open up Ekart’s services with some of the brands with last-mile services for ecommerce brands selling online. By June-July 2022, we realised the need of the industry was an integrated end-to-end service, and individual 3PL (third-party logistics) players will not be able to solve the problem of retailers,” Bhushan told YourStory

Flipkart
ALSO READ
Flipkart in talks to acquire Bengaluru-based online pharmacy Pharmallama: Report

Using Ekart’s logistics solution helps brands reduce inefficiencies in the supply chain, he said, adding that the company has been able to reduce the turnaround time (TAT) for brands by one to two days. 

“With the launch of our independent Ekart brand in July 2022, we want to tell people that we are open for business,” added Bhushan. 

Ekart has a pan-India supply chain network spread across 20 million square feet. As part of its latest offering to third-party businesses, the company will offer services across four dedicated sites, including Bilaspur (Haryana), Malur (Karnataka), Saidham (Mumbai), and Uluberia (West Bengal).

Besides, Ekart will offer 17 of its shared sites across India to third-party businesses. 

Back in 2014, Ekart had piloted logistics delivery for third-party businesses with the last mile, introducing courier and hyperlocal services later in 2016. However, it pulled the plug on these services in 2017. Moreover, Ekart Logistics—a separate entity founded in 2009 by Flipkart—was rolled back into the parent company in 2015. 

Ekart used to offer 3PL services to its competitors Paytm and ShopClues in 2016 but the business did not take off owing to concerns over sharing consumer data and analytics.

“Competing businesses had a concern back in the day as customer data was shared with the logistics arm for deliveries. Brands, too, were worried that their data would be used by the logistics arms of larger ecommerce entities to create private labels in high-demand categories,” said a third-party logistics company owner who has worked with Ekart Logistics and Amazon Transportation Services. 

He added that getting into non-competing categories, such as paints and chemicals, would also require Ekart to register for relevant licenses and can be a challenge to scale the business. 

Nonetheless, third-party logistics companies, including XpressBees, Delhivery, and Ecom Express, provide specialised offerings to tap into the growing market of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands in India, especially those selling online.

This was also done to ward off the competition from logistics aggregation platforms like ShipRocket, which count large D2C brands among its top customers. Ekart will have to compete on pricing and services with these players for its third-party business.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

BYJU’S considering closing down WhiteHat Jr

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital

Travel now pay later: This is how SanKash makes travelling easy and affordable to all

Edtech startup AdmitKard raises Rs 50 Cr in Series A from GSV Ventures, others

Daily Capsule
Market volatility hits Upstox' growth
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

No hikes for senior leadership roles at Flipkart: Report

BYJU’S considering closing down WhiteHat Jr

‘Consumerism in India is at an all-time high’ – 15 quotes of the week on India business shifts

American Match Group is looking for strategic investment in Shaadi.com: Report