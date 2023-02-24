Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Digital public infra most transformational innovation: DEA secy

By Press Trust of India
February 24, 2023, Updated on : Fri Feb 24 2023 09:10:02 GMT+0000
Digital public infra most transformational innovation: DEA secy
Addressing a symposium on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) on Thursday, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said how digital innovations have emerged as a great leveller and enabler of growth
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital public infrastructure is one of the most transformational digital innovations, which have emerged as an enabler of growth in many countries, including India, a senior government official said.

Addressing a symposium on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) on Thursday held on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said how digital innovations have emerged as a great leveller and enabler of growth and through the experiences of many countries, including India, it is evident that DPI is one of the most transformational digital innovations.

A finance ministry statement issued on Friday said discussions in the symposium threw light on the potential of DPI for leading to innovative, resilient, and inclusive growth while providing a means for efficient governance.

Nandan Nilekani, Co-chair of India's G20 Task Force on DPI, said digital innovations lead to cost savings for governments, as well as increase transparency and accountability.

Leveraging DPI for inclusive growth and development is being steered by the G20 India Presidency as a key priority.

ALSO READ
Data privacy, data security big challenges of digital world, G20 meet expected to address them: Jaishankar

The symposium saw a panel discussion on DPI for innovative, resilient, inclusive growth and efficient governance with the participation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Indonesian Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati, Brazil Central Bank Governor Roberto de Oliveira Campos Neto, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens.

The panellists discussed their experiences and noted the potential of DPI for leading to the growth and empowerment of people through increased accessibility, inclusion, accountability and productivity gains.

The contribution of DPI to expanding the reach of the government and private sector to the last mile, particularly in the time of the pandemic was underscored by the panellists, the ministry added.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

SAP Labs India lays off around 300 employees

BYJU’S declines closing down WhiteHat Jr

This D2C startup wants to shake up the oral care industry, bit by bit

Lenskart plans to raise $100M from ChrysCapital

Daily Capsule
Ekart’s warehouse-as-a-service
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘Transactions are for a time; relationships are for a lifetime’ – 15 quotes on motivation and change

Thomas Flack to lead Tata Sons' lithium-ion battery company: Report

SAP Labs India lays off around 300 employees

Ekart’s warehouse-as-a-service