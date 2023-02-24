Digital public infra most transformational innovation: DEA secy

Digital public infrastructure is one of the most transformational digital innovations, which have emerged as an enabler of growth in many countries, including India, a senior government official said.

Addressing a symposium on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) on Thursday held on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said how digital innovations have emerged as a great leveller and enabler of growth and through the experiences of many countries, including India, it is evident that DPI is one of the most transformational digital innovations.

A finance ministry statement issued on Friday said discussions in the symposium threw light on the potential of DPI for leading to innovative, resilient, and inclusive growth while providing a means for efficient governance.

Nandan Nilekani, Co-chair of India's G20 Task Force on DPI, said digital innovations lead to cost savings for governments, as well as increase transparency and accountability.

Leveraging DPI for inclusive growth and development is being steered by the G20 India Presidency as a key priority.

The symposium saw a panel discussion on DPI for innovative, resilient, inclusive growth and efficient governance with the participation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Indonesian Finance Minister Mulyani Indrawati, Brazil Central Bank Governor Roberto de Oliveira Campos Neto, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, and Bank for International Settlements General Manager Agustin Carstens.

The panellists discussed their experiences and noted the potential of DPI for leading to the growth and empowerment of people through increased accessibility, inclusion, accountability and productivity gains.

The contribution of DPI to expanding the reach of the government and private sector to the last mile, particularly in the time of the pandemic was underscored by the panellists, the ministry added.