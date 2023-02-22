G20 meeting proposed to be held in HP's Dharamshala in April: Official

A G20 meeting of the science and technology department is proposed to be held in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on April 19-20, 2023, an official from the ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday.

About 70 delegates from all over the world will participate in this meeting.

L K Ramesh Babu (IFS), Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs said, "It is a matter of pride for us that from December 1, 2022, India has got the responsibility of presiding over the G20 countries."

"A meeting of the Science and Engineering Research Board of the Department of Science and Technology and the G20 Working Group on Research and Innovation is proposed to be held in Dharamshala," he added.

The ministry official presided over a review meeting in Dharamsala on Wednesday to work out the preparations for the proposed G20 meeting in the winter capital of the hilly state.

Deputy Commissioner—Kangra Dr Nipun Jindal said the G20 meeting will give Dharamshala a boost in Tourism and the opportunity to host more such events in future.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Wednesday said the G20 can contribute significantly to finding solutions to global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the G20 Second Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) Meeting here, he noted that the theme of India's G20 Presidency is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (one earth, one family, one future).