Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Government offers 5G test bed for free to recognised startups, MSMEs till Jan next year

By Press Trust of India
February 28, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 28 2023 04:08:35 GMT+0000
Government offers 5G test bed for free to recognised startups, MSMEs till Jan next year
All 5G stakeholders, including industry, academia, service providers, R&D institutions, government bodies, and equipment manufacturers can use this facility at a very nominal rate, said an official release.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Department of Telecom has offered the usage of 5G test bed free of cost to startups and MSMEs recognised by the government, up to January 2024, said an official release on Monday.

The release also said all 5G stakeholders, including industry, academia, service providers, research and development institutions, government bodiesm and equipment manufacturers, can utilise this facility at a very nominal rate.

The move will encourage the usage of the test bed and give a fillip to the development of indigenous technologies/products in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, added the release. Several start-ups and companies are already using the test bed for testing their products and services.

In March 2018, in view of India's specific requirements and to take a lead in 5G deployment, the Department of Telecommunications approved a financial grant for the multi-institute collaborative project to set up an 'indigenous 5G test bed' in India at a total cost of Rs 224 crore.

5g technology
ALSO READ
Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 Cr in UP in 4 yrs: Mukesh Ambani

The eight collaborating institutes in the project were IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research, and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology.

The indigenous 5G test bed was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minster Narendra Modi on May 17 last year.

"This test bed is providing the indigenous capability for testing and validation of 5G products being developed and manufactured by Indian startups, MSMEs, R&D, academia, and industry users," the release said.

This has resulted in major cost efficiency and reduced design time due to which Indian 5G products are likely to become globally competitive, it added.

The development of the test bed has also resulted in many 5G technologies and IPs, which are available for technology transfer to industry players. This will facilitate the smooth and speedy deployment of 5G in India, said the release.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Cashfree Payments acquires checkout platform Zecpe

Rajasthan Investor Conclave brings startups and investors on the same page

Spacefields: Dual use technologies for space applications

Daily Capsule
PhysicsWallah, Utkarsh form JV
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Fire breaks out at Apple supplier Foxlink's facility in Andhra Pradesh, production halted

Govt to release second advance GDP estimate for 2022-23 today

UNDP, NITI Aayog collaborate to host virtual event for Mission LiFE

NSE withdraws decision to drop Zee Entertainment from F&O segment