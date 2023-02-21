Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Mintoak raises $20M Series A funding round led by PayPal Ventures

By Team YS
February 21, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 21 2023 00:31:31 GMT+0000
Mintoak raises $20M Series A funding round led by PayPal Ventures
Fintech startup Mintoak offers a payments platform to merchants, allowing their banking partners to deploy and scale value-added services (payments, lending, engagement) to their SME customers.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Embedded finance startup ﻿Mintoak Innovation﻿ raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by ﻿PayPal Ventures﻿, with participation from ﻿British International Investment﻿ and existing investors ﻿HDFC Bank﻿ and ﻿Pravega Ventures﻿

Other institutional investors, including White Whale Venture Fund, also invested in this round.

The startup will use the capital raised to ramp up its tech stack and double down on the existing product portfolio, besides expanding into new markets like Southeast Asia.

In this funding round, HDFC Bank increased its stake to 7.75% from the current 5.20% for a cash consideration of $3.8 million (Rs 31.1 crore). 

With this, Mintoak has raised a total of $40 million in funding. 

Founded in 2017, Mintoak offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for merchant services, which allows merchants and their banking partners to deploy and rapidly scale value-added services (payments, lending, engagement) to their SME customers.

In FY22, Mintoak’s annual turnover increased to Rs 11.28 crore from Rs 60 lakh in 2020. It claims to serve over 1.5 million merchants across banks, including HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and YES Bank, and has a presence in international markets such as Africa and the Middle East.

“Mintoak’s modular platform with pay-per-use pricing is white-labelled for each banking partner, which makes the entire proposition attractive to banks. I am thrilled to have some of the world’s most trusted brands place their faith in our product, team, and delivery,” said Raman Khanduja, CEO and Co-founder of Mintoak. 

“Mintoak allows banks to offer a user-friendly, intuitive payments and commerce platform for merchants in developing nations through SaaS. We look forward to the next stage of Mintoak’s growth journey,” said Ashish Aggarwal, Partner, PayPal Ventures.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Decoding FMCG’s role in fostering India’s economic dream

Fipola served legal notice on non-payment of dues

BlueStone set to raise fresh funds from Temasek: Report

MyGate lays off 30% of employees

Daily Capsule
MyGate lays off 30% of employees
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

BlueStone set to raise fresh funds from Temasek: Report

‘Successful automation can eliminate backup failures’ – 15 quotes on digital transformation

The impact angel tax has brought to startups in India

MyGate lays off 30% of employees