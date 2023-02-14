Menu
How technology is changing the lives of university students

By Anuja Patil
February 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Feb 14 2023 07:29:15 GMT+0000
How technology is changing the lives of university students
University undergraduates today have access to a wide range of resources that can help them stay connected with their peers, make friends, find educational resources, and stay up to date on the latest news and trends.
Emerging technologies are transforming the way students live and learn at universities, making their experiences more exciting and enriching than ever before.

Let's see how technology is assisting college students in studying, connecting with each other, locating internships, and ultimately finding employment.

Challenges of students

For students from small towns, who may be away from home for the first time, the transition to a big city can be a bit daunting. It can be difficult for them to adjust to the fast pace of life and find their way around. And the overwhelming number of people in the city can make it intimidating for them to make friends as well. Students from other cities may also find it difficult to adjust to life in a new city.

However, there are many ways to make the transition easier and use the opportunity to explore new places, meet new people, and experience different cultures.

In the past, university students had to contend with a dull and boring lifestyle in the city they had migrated to. There were limited options for entertainment and socialising, and the lack of access to technology made it difficult for them to stay connected with friends and family.

But this is the not the case anymore with technology helping students meet people who share similar interests, explore the city, and learn more about its culture.

Tech comes to the rescue

With the advent of new technologies, the student experience has completely transformed. Today, university undergraduates have access to a wide range of resources that can help them stay connected with their peers, find educational resources, and stay up to date on the latest news and trends.

Smartphones, tablets, and laptops are now commonplace in the university environment, and social media has also become an important part of the university experience, allowing students to stay in touch with friends and family, share their experiences, and connect with other.

In addition, emerging technologies are making students’ experience more interactive and engaging. Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being used to create immersive learning experiences that allow learners to explore different environments and gain a deeper understanding of the material.

Emerging technologies are also helping in making the student experience more efficient and cost-effective. Technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being used to automate mundane tasks and make them more efficient. For example, AI-powered chatbots are being used to answer study-related questions and provide personalised advice and support.

augmented reality

How Indian startups are helping university students

Although India has over 26 lakh students and more than 45,000 colleges, there are hardly any apps that cater to the off-campus needs of students. However, the scenario is changing slowly with startups trying to tap the untapped student market with the launch off-campus lifestyle apps.

These apps help students find their way around the city with detailed maps, directions, and resources that make their lives easier. They also connect students, so that they can share experiences with each other, make friends, and build a good support network.

Some apps also provide information on budgeting, saving, and investing to help students manage their finances and save more. Then there are apps that provide support with regard to finding housing, transportation, and entertainment with information on local attractions, restaurants, and shops. There are also platforms wherein students can apply for internships listed by companies.

All this ultimately helps students cope with life in the big city, experience memorable moments, and make the most of their university life.

(The author is the CEO and Co-founder of Unilife, an off-campus lifestyle app.) 

Edited by Swetha Kannan

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)

